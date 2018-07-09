Franchise Business Get its Reach to the Pre-Schools

July 9, 2018 3 min read

The concept of pre-schooling evolved in India a couple of decades back and has been developing fast in the current scenario. Parents are more concerned than ever with their kids' future, and willingly spend money to give the children the best possible education right from preschool levels. Therefore, Opening a preschool franchise business in India can turn out to be a wise business decision. While there are many preschools across various regions in India, below is the list of the most profitable pre-school franchise in India that has the best possible future.

Kidzee

Kidzee is considered one of the best preschool franchises in India. With its 900 branches spanning 330 cities in India, It is also Asia's largest chain of pre-schools. Kidzee also emerged as India's franchisor of the year in all sectors. To become a Franchisee for this biggest preschool network in India, required investment is just INR 5-10 lakhs and the required floor area is 2500sq ft.

Cambridge Montessori Pre-School and Day Care

Cambridge Montessori Pre School and Day Care is poised to bring excellence in early life education. The USPs of the brand is its Child-centric curriculum at par with best in the world. As per Cambridge Montessori Preschool and Daycare (CMPS), independent learning, creative learning, and excellent communications skills are the basic needs for students to survive and grow in this competitive world. CMPS aims to provide value based education of International standards by using best practices. Their approach is to make pupils confident, independent and make their life successful. The investment required to start a franchise is INR 5 – 10 Lakhs and floor area requirement is 3000-10000sq.ft

Eurokids

The first of its kind of preschools that work with International standards as the basis, with the idea of providing a unique learning experience to young children. Eurokids has a network of 1000+ pre-schools spread across 3 countries, 350 towns & cities. If you are looking to be an entrepreneur, then, the EuroKids franchise opportunity is the best stepping stone towards achieving your ambition. With an experienced management and a professional team of pre-schooling experts to guide you, EuroKids offers you an investment-friendly opportunity with scalable returns. The initial investment requirement for opening a Euro Kids nursery school franchise in India is INR 10-15 Lakhs and the space required is 2000sq ft.

Sunshine Worldwide School

Sunshine Worldwide School was started with a vision to foster real-life education, steeped in the values of a traditional Indian outlook, assuring a balance of international and ethnic expectations.

It is a school with a happy, supportive atmosphere which follows an evolved system of education. An exciting curriculum is combined with a full programme outside the classroom. The use of efficient modern technology further facilitates and enhances a 'Child-centric' approach. Students are groomed into confident, responsible, talented and complete individuals. You can enjoy a rewarding career in the highly competitive pre-school industry by becoming a franchisee of Sunshine Worldwide School. It requires an investment of INR 10 – 20 Lakhs with 5000-7000sq.ft as the required space.

SmartSchool Junior

SmartSchool Junior Preschool is India’s most advanced and the most affordable preschool. With lowest most investment and world standard curriculum, it is the fastest growing preschool chain in India. With SmartSchool Junior, you would get an opportunity to run profitable businesses in the same location, a never seen phenomenon in the preschool business. You would need to make an investment of just INR 2 – 5 Lakhs and 1000-2500sq.ft is the floor area requirement.

