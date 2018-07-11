Technology

Built On Blockchain: Chapter One - In Trust We Trust

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What's the impact of blockchain technology on individuals, societies, and businesses around the world? That's what Udacity's new Built on Blockchain video series aims to explain, which is being exclusively presented on Entrepreneur Middle East. In the first episode of this six-part series, Chapter One: In Trust We Trust looks into the rise and evolution of this groundbreaking technology, and its implications for the future.

With insights from futurist Jason Silva, World Economic Forum Head of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology Sheila Warren, Votem founder and CEO Pete Martin, TechnoBuffalo President and Editorial Director Jon Rettinger, and others, check out the full video to understand why blockchain is poised to become one  of the most groundbreaking technological developments of our time. Stay tuned for Built on Blockchain Chapter Two--coming soon on Entrepreneur

Related: Edtech Startup Udacity Launches A Blockchain Nanodegree Program For MENA

