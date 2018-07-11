Do You Know You Can Watch Youtube While Working on Other Apps?

July 11, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you still come across jokes and memes about YouTube video minimize feature? Get updated!

YouTube has rolled out its new picture-in-picture feature that now allows android users to access videos while multi-tasking on other apps. The Google’s video app was testing this feature for a long time and finally it seems to be working in India for android users. Now if you’d want to watch Netflix’s new series trailer, you can watch it simultaneously working on other apps.

The earlier introduced feature of picture-in-picture mode on YouTube could only allow users to minimize video on the display of the app. But this new feature suggests that now users can work on other apps at the same time while you have your YouTube opened at the corner on your smartphone. This suggests that whether you have to book a cab or order food while watching a video on YouTube, it can now be easily done.

Previously, YouTube restricted its users to the RED subscribers on app at a price of USD 9.99 a month to make use of this feature. But now it looks like the app is expanding its feature for those who don’t have RED subscription on YouTube. According to the reports, the YouTube RED Subscription is currently available in just five countries that include United States, Korea, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

How to Use Picture-in-Picture Feature on YouTube?

The company has tested its new feature on Android Oreo; however, the app has clearly mentioned that the feature doesn’t work in every server. That said this feature is a limited rollout, which is controlled on the server site. This means that the user can’t trigger this feature on the regular app update of YouTube.

If you’re wondering how you can use this feature, follow these steps correctly. And you’re there.