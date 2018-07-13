Is Digital Marketing a Key to Success For Growth of Your Business?

July 13, 2018 2 min read

In the digital arena where business and commerce are heading to, Digital marketing tools and techniques provide business owners with the best chances for competition, survival and even business growth. Below are some points how Digital marketing help in your brand’s growth.

Targeted Marketing

Interacting and providing your customers with proper engagement points can give you an insight view of what your target audience wants. Digital marketing helps your business succeed by allowing you to target the consumers who are most likely to buy your products or invest in your services.

“Digital marketing in today’s age is an imperative, it’s not an option anymore. Especially for a franchise based system where a franchisee may have different capabilities as compared to other franchisees and the learnings need to be shared, and the customer base targetting that needs to be done has to be different for different franchises.” said, Anand Thakur, Chief Digital Officer, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.

Building Brand Loyalty

Online marketing presents the unique opportunity for businesses to build your brand reputation and increases your customer base. The Internet bridges the branding gap for small businesses and large brands alike. It helps in gaining the trust of customers and develops better relationships with the targeted audience. Clients who are satisfied with your action will definitely share their experience with others. This will open up new possibilities to grow and reach bigger markets. Digital marketing enables you to build up your credibility and help you be seen as an expert in your field.

Wider Reach

“Digital marketing being an amazing tool helps us to reach out to all the spheres which are not possible via print media. Social media can help to reach out to the entire world. Therefore, with social media, a brand’s reach is higher.” Said, Neeraj Awatramani, Managing Partner, Frozen Junction

Digital Marketing helps business in customer acquisition and interaction. Digital marketing offers specific metrics that can be analyzed and tracked to ensure optimal performance, while the numbers for television, radio and print ads are often less precise. This is why digital marketing is more affordable than traditional mediums.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Sneha Santra