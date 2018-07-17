9 Ways How Solopreneurs Can Do Better at Networking Events

July 17, 2018 6 min read

As solopreneurs, our lives could get a little monotonous and lonely at times. Working on business ideas we developed, marketing it and implementing it all by ourselves, can get into our nerves on certain days.

You are looking at putting the word out about your business and expanding it to newer horizons. This is where networking helps miraculously in generating leads and making lives easier for you. Going out and talking to real people can do wonders to you and your business. Some might assume that their businesses are yet at a nascent stage and not ready for people to know about. You are wrong there; you need to credit yourself more for what you are doing. Let others know about your business and judge for themselves. Listen to what others in your network have to say and how they do what they do. This might help you see fresh approaches to your business and the market in general.

Yes, social media networking plays a big role in the industry today. But nothing works as great as a real-time human connection. This is why networking in real life with relevant people can be a significant milestone in your solopreneur journey. Networking events are excellent opportunities to meet new clients and business associates. However, the norms of networking in such events are a little trickier than general networking. There are many minute details that you have to be careful about, along with a few pre-preparations that goes into it. All this pain is absolutely worth it once you see the dividends of networking come in gradually over time.

Is networking in events for your business as a solopreneur giving you the creeps? Don’t worry, it’s a pretty small effort when you compare it to the hurdles and joys as a solopreneur. I have it all covered for you, with pointers from my own experience.