Technology

Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally
Image credit: Logitech
Logitech Rally
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing. Rally features Ultra-HD 4K video, modular audio components, PTZ capabilities that capture every seat in the room, and Logitech RightSense technologies that automatically frame people.

Logitech Rally. Image credit: Logitech.

So, what makes Rally different from traditional video conferencing systems? It can be tailored to your meeting space. Rally separates the speakers from the microphones- when speakers are mounted near the display, the audio is better aligned with video, and voices of far-end participants come from the front of the room, which is what people intuitively expect. Basically, conference participants get a live listening experience.

Logitech Rally. Image credit: Logitech.
Thoughtful cable management also makes setup and installation a breeze. Logitech Rally is compatible with almost any video conferencing service, such as BlueJeans, Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.

Related: Command Attention: Logitech Spotlight Remote

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab