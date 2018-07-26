Government Entities And Startups Partner Up For The Fourth Cohort Of Dubai Future Accelerators

July 26, 2018 4 min read

Running under the ‘One Team Co-Creating the Future’ theme, the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has concluded its fourth edition of the Dubai Future Accelerators program. The nine-week program was held at its headquarters in collaboration with 12 government entities and 37 local and international companies. As part of DFF’s initiative, Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to enable the collaboration of government and private companies with emerging technology companies. The program also launched a two-week student training program, wherein 10 students experienced working with government organizations and tech companies- a first for the DFA in a bid to empower entrepreneurial youth in the country.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director for Projects of the Future at DFF commented on how the program reflected Dubai’s enthusiasm in promoting science and supporting talents, reinforcing UAE as a global hub for innovative technologies: “Dubai Future Accelerators has become a global platform and a milestone event that reflects the UAE’s keenness to promote global cooperation in order to address future challenges and introduce the latest technology solutions to today’s and tomorrow challenges, and help create a better future for all.” He emphasized the importance of DFA’s collaboration with the 12 government entities: “The participating government entities reviewed the latest innovations in shaping the future that are in line with the challenges that were announced, using artificial intelligence technology and digital transactions systems that keep up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The government establishments evaluated a range of future challenges in strategic sectors such as the security sector, occupational safety, infrastructure, health, transportation, communication, knowledge, humanitarian, and others. A few of the challenges they looked into: Dubai Police looked into the challenge of reducing the rate of violence by 25% in 2021 and deploying AI to support emergency response, while Dubai Municipality and Dubai Health Authority looked into managing public health services using AI tools. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, RTA, Etisalat Digital, Smart Dubai Office, du, Dubai Economic Department and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives also looked into future challenges for the startups to address.

The program saw the signing of 27 Memorandum of Understanding between companies and government entities, aligned with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establishing UAE and Dubai as the global hub to build and grow innovative solutions. It welcomed the participation of a number Dubai government executives including H.E. Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Health Authority; H.E. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police; H.E. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; H.E. Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman and Executive Director of the Roads and Transport Authority; H.E. Sami Ahmad Dhaen Al Qamzi, Director General of the Department of Economic Development; H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; H.E. Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai; H.E. Dr. Aisha Bishr, Director General Smart Dubai; Abdulla Al Mane, General Manager of Etisalat - Dubai Region; and Osman Sultan, CEO of du, among others.

Meet a few of the UAE startups part of Dubai Future Accelerator’s 4th cohort

Intuitu Analytics – An advanced analytics and big data startup offering analytics-based solutions and AI-based asset management Emaratech – Part of the Investment Corporation Dubai, the startup is an online technology solutions and consulting company Votek – A software company specializing in Arabic speech recognition solutions and artificial intelligence ISnSC – An information security R&D house specializing in protecting information and data Smart IoT – A startup providing IoT services such as controlling, monitoring, reacting and real-time reporting.

