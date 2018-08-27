7 Characteristics of Emotionally Wealthy Women

Focus and determination are the building blocks of genuine happiness.

August 27, 2018 6 min read

Many women in this world feel overworked and underappreciated. The simple life doesn't exist for women as they enter the workforce, raise their children, commit to their partners and make their own way. However, this doesn’t have to be experienced as exhausting or somehow unfair. Driven, passionate women embrace all of this opportunity. These types of women are successful because they are emotionally wealthy.

1. Self-loving

Fulfilled women do not count on others for their worth or self-satisfaction. They are not living lives that they want anyone to rescue them from. Emotionally wealthy women love themselves first, are able to self-soothe when life gets hard and continue to live their lives with composure. They know who they are and what they stand for. Life can be painful and challenging for all us. Because emotionally wealthy women are fulfilled from the inside they accept who they are, flaws and all. They are able to tap into their own inner strength to continue forward with faith that all things will work out in their favor.

2. Independent

Emotionally wealthy women are driven, confident and in control of their emotions. They are not needy or desperate. They carry an “I've got this” attitude. They make sure to take care of themselves in all the ways necessary to stay confident and motivated. They are passionate about their lives and do not depend on others for their resources. They allow nothing to pull them away from what it is, deep within their souls, that drives them. Emotionally wealthy women have the confidence to take risks. They are not afraid of failure. They embrace their success and work hard to get the results they are searching for. They are committed to working through their painful times and failures. Emotionally wealthy women practice patience when in the face of obstacles.

3. Discerning

Emotionally wealthy women are selective about the company they keep. They know negativity is contagious and drama producing, and therefore, are mindful about who they surround themselves with. They only commit to being in mutually beneficial relationships. If they find themselves caught up in a relationship that is one-way they seek to terminate that relationship immediately, as it does not serve to honor them for the valuable human being they are. Emotionally wealthy women do not make time or space in their lives for toxic self-serving people. They cater only to their passions in life and to those people who love and uplift them. They choose never to waste time or energy on any person or circumstance that seeks to bring them down. Emotionally wealthy women do not consent to play small.

4. Classy

Emotionally wealthy women are happy and smile a lot. These amazing women embrace the concept that less is more. They know their best qualities show themselves in their more understated intelligence, inner beauty, humble style and graceful posture. They stand out from the rest, as these understated qualities communicate something very deep about their self worth. Emotionally wealthy women veer away from what is obnoxious and attention-seeking. They are wisely realize that genuine confidence doesn't seek attention, it naturally attracts attention. People are drawn to get to know them more deeply.

5. Nurturing

Women who are internally fulfilled do whatever it takes to get up in the morning to feed and nurture their children, their partner, their career, their passions and, most importantly, themselves. No matter the challenges they face, emotionally wealthy women continue to love and nurture those who depend upon them.Nurturing is what brings these women back into their personal power during their more frustrating times. The most powerful impact women have is on other people. Emotionally wealthy women stand witness to the positive and transformative results of their nurturing. They have deep gratitude for the organic power their love and attention has over those they offer it to.

6. Resilient

Genuinely happy women are focused and determined. Their efforts and focus are directed toward their goals, regardless of the time and effort requires to achieve them. Reinventing themselves is a natural part of life for emotionally wealthy women.They know they can find energy and resources whenever they come face-to-face with any challenge. Emotionally wealthy women are human; they are real. They cry when they need to but they never give up. Emotionally wealthy women delve deeply into themselves to grow in all the ways life calls them to. They view each challenge they face as a growth opportunity. Each challenge overcome is a success. These women know that on any given day their hard work will trump the genius and talent of others.

7. Other-oriented

Emotionally wealthy women see the good in people. They deeply value the beauty people bring to their lives. They find people interesting, rather than time-consuming or annoying. Emotionally wealthy women do not need, or even want, all the attention for themselves.They enjoy celebrating the accomplishments of others as much, if not more, than celebrating their own successes. They are genuinely happy for other people. They are aware that life can be remarkably abundant for everyone. Emotionally wealthy women believe there is enough love, money, success and passion to go around, so there is no need for jealousy or competition. Emotionally wealthy women love complimenting others for the joy of seeing them bask in feeling valuable and acknowledged. They view each person in their life, even those they do not care for, as teachers.

A woman who is fulfilled loves herself. She makes sure she fills her cup first. She is keenly aware that for her to be able to give and receive in this world she has to be full within herself. She is aware that she is responsible for both her success and happiness. The emotionally wealthy woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow just as abundantly as her laughter. An emotionally wealthy woman is both soft and powerful. She is both practical and spiritual. She seeks to be genuinely good. She is not an image-seeker bent only on appearing good.

