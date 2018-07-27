Entrepreneurs

Want to Be an Entrepreneur? This Cat Parasite Might Help You

Toxoplasma gondii, a parasite found in cat poop, can influence behavioral changes in humans and other vertebrates
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Be an Entrepreneur? This Cat Parasite Might Help You
Image credit: Pixabay
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

An increasing number of young people are getting fascinated with entrepreneurship, freedom of time being the primary reason behind the ongoing trend. But entrepreneurship is risky and requires an enormous amount of courage to embrace risks and forge ahead alone in the daunting journey. But what if we give tell you that there is an easy way to become a successful entrepreneur, and its none other than cat poop. It may sound crazy but a new study published in the journal proceedings of the Royal Society B states that Toxoplasma gondii, a parasite found in cat poop, can influence behavioral changes in humans and other vertebrates. It also added that T. gondii infection drives risk-taking in business, further helping in the promotion of entrepreneurial activity.  In humans, T. gondii is one of the most common parasites in developed countries.  The parasite which reproduces in wild and domestic cats infects an estimated 2 billion people worldwide. While human infections often lack acute symptoms, T. gondii has been correlated with impulsive behaviors and health outcomes such as increased risk of car accidents, road rage, mental illness, neuroticism, drug abuse and suicide.

The Significance of T. gondii

A team of researchers from the University of Colorado, the Frankfurt School of Management and Finance, Deusto University, and the University of Hong Kong conducted this three-part study. The team found that T. gondii-positive individuals were 1.4 times more likely to major in business and 1.7 times more likely to pursue a management and entrepreneurship emphasis. In an additional survey of 197 adult professionals attending entrepreneurship events, infected individuals were 1.8 times more likely to have started their own business compared with other attendees.

To conduct this study, the researchers compiled national statistics from 42 countries over the past 25 years and found that T. gondii infection prevalences proved to be a consistent, positive predictor of entrepreneurial activity, even when controlling for relative national wealth and opportunity factors.

“As humans, we like to think that we are in control of our actions,” said Pieter Johnson, the co-lead author of the study and a professor in CU Boulder’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EBIO). “But emerging research shows that the microorganisms we encounter in our daily lives have the potential to influence their hosts in significant ways.”

Conquer the Fear of Failure

The study also highlighted that countries with higher infection also had a lower fraction of respondents citing ‘fear of failure' in preventing new business ventures. While correlational, these results highlight the linkage between parasitic infection and complex human behaviors, including those relevant to business, entrepreneurship and economic productivity.

“We can see the association in terms of the number of businesses and the intent of participants, but we don’t know if the businesses started by T.gondii-positive individuals are more likely to succeed or fail in the long run,” said Stefanie K. Johnson, lead author of the study and an associate professor in CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. “New ventures have high failure rates, so a fear of failure is quite rational. T.gondii might just reduce that rational fear.”

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

6 Smart Money Moves to Make Right Now as a Business Owner

Entrepreneurs

A Venture Capitalist Shares 6 Ways Startups Can Prepare for the Unexpected

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.