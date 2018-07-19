Why Hospital Franchisors Need a Mobile-First Strategy for Customer Engagement

July 19, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2017, the hospitals and healthcare organizations saw a significant increase in mobile traffic, stating that mobile first strategy is soon going to be all around. With many restaurants and other business already friendly with this tool, hospitals are soon expected to use this method for customer engagement.

Recent studies show that 52% of smartphone users gather health-related information on their cell phone, ranging from information related to a specific medical procedure to diet and nutrition. With more people using mobile devices to look for health-related information, it’s time for the industry to shift from desktop to mobile first strategy.

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi, CEO, International Fertility Centre said, “The DISHA (Digital Information Security in Healthcare Act) Act, a government initiative shall empower sharing of information and health records amongst the hospitals, clinics and the patients in a protected way. This is to encourage and accept an electronic health and implement privacy and security which shall safeguard data and regulate the storage and exchange of e-health records.”But it’s necessary to define your goals, with existing technology, and skilled staffs. Once accomplished, franchisors can start creating and implementing a strategy for mobile customers.

Franchisors should consider these few points for designing and writing specifically for mobile devices:

The default mode

Franchisors should not start from the scratch if they already have a good desktop design. They can make mobile the primary way to interact with hospital websites, increasing mobile traffic. If necessary, move to the desktop, but start with mobile as it helps you to understand how healthcare customers experience your website.

Mapping

Mapping the journey is very important. You should take a deep dive into analytics, observing the areas which are getting most views from mobile. A deep analysis is required from home to exit page. Franchisors could use this opportunity to increase customerexperience by enhancing the design and content.

Write for the small screen

Writing for desktop and mobile comes with a very little gap. Rather, try to write for a modern digital audience, using short paragraphs and making contents scan-able. Proper use of visuals with less complex writing can help obtain a successful mobile-first strategy, increasing traffic for both mobile and your business.

Keeping up with changing market factors that affect customer preferences will help ensure your strategy remains successful over time.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.