Why All Night Food Deliveries Should Be The Next Destination For Franchisors

August 1, 2018

It’s 3 a.m. and on the other side of the door awaits delicious food at your service to satisfy your midnight hunger.

All night food delivery industry is constantly expanding, and still counting. It is believed that this trend is here to stay, where many franchisors could be seen investing in the business. Saarthak Dhawan, Co-owner, HOG-Just Fork It, shares, “ When I started this business, there were about 120 restaurants catering to midnight customers. But now the number has gone up to 260 in just about a year. We can expect to see every restaurant opening till 3-4 at night in the upcoming time keeping the demands in mind.”

Keeping the changing lifestyles in mind, the food industry is venturing more into this segment, giving birth to a new business segment. Often regarded as the era of millennials, the late night restaurants are targeting these people, who are not at all disappointing them. In fact, Gurgaon alone has approximately 300 all night delivery options now and counting.

Addressing people’s requirement

The various lifestyles of people working in odd shifts, late night studying and sleeping habits have increased the interest of investors in this segment. It has resulted in a sudden upsurge of the demand of food and other products at late night, where more number of franchisors could be seen entering the market, catering food late night via expanding their business.

Marketing strategy

In the age of social media, franchisors could utilize this tool for promoting their brand, attaining early success. With both offline and online techniques available for promotion, many franchisors believe that word-of-mouth marketing is the most successful one, achieving quick customers.

India as the back office for many countries

India is often regarded as the back office for different countries, which results in people working on night shifts. Franchisors could target such audience, pushing demand for food late at night. Being an open field, many players are already trying to mark their presence by serving various kinds of cuisines along with offers and discounts. New franchisors could research the eating habits of such people, with various cuisines and offers under their bag, satisfying their hunger and pocket both.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.