This Tool-cum-Skill is a Must If You Are Turning Entrepreneur This Year

If you are desirous of turning an entrepreneur now, you have lots of tools available for your assistance. However, one tool which you should potentially possess to stand out from cut-throat competition is Organization skills. Now, we are not referring to business meeting organization; but pure ability to ensure that things around you are disciplined to create an entrepreneurial environment wherever you go.

With smart organization being the criteria, Entrepreneur India explores why this skill is also an essential tool and the 3 smart ways in which you could you could create entrepreneurs through effectively utilizing your organizational skills:

Creating an entrepreneurial surrounding

One effective way of flaunting your organizational skills, as an entrepreneur, whilst ensuring that the rewards are positive; is organizing a meetup which sticks to its core values of nurturing smart ideation.

“Over the past two years that I have been part of this initiative, I have found these 3 hours per month sessions as probably the most rewarding experience, “states Pankit Desai, Co-Founder and CEO at Sequretek. He also is a member of the Ascent Foundation’s trust group.

Hence, meetups when done properly are sure to add to your entrepreneurial potential. Here, the key is to first become a subject matter expert yourself when you turn entrepreneur and leverage these with your organizational capability.

Connecting entrepreneurs, with other entrepreneurs, should indeed be a proof of your entrepreneurial organizational skills.

Create a mentoring surrounding

When you organize events, such as a meetup, ensure that the qualitativeness of the gathering grows, by also according mentorship opportunities to newbie entrepreneurs/business owners with smart ideas.

Get investors and mentors to actively participate in these gatherings. Have them listen to pitches which are smart.

“At specially designed meetups, entrepreneurs get a chance to meet with prospective investors — this helps them gauge investor sentiment on the overall scenario as they are more comfortable talking in an informal set up like a meetup,” informs Anil Joshi who is Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures.

These, when accomplished, potentially help to open up minds of entrepreneurs to new possibilities, whilst enabling them to stay updated on the latest technological innovations.

Hence, a smart meetup achieved through your organizational skills would take the credit for mentoring (as much as the mentors) as well.

Create new and smart working practices

If you believe in diverting from conventions, then your organizational skills could be utilized comparatively smartly to create work environments which are both informal yet productive to the letter.

“Even within a conventional office, hierarchical cultures are ending, as a democratization of ideas begins to be the most valuable thing in a business, and these ideas flow in a very 360-degree manner,” adds Rahul Puri, Managing Director at Mukta A2 Cinemas.

The key takeaway here is that, you could create a whole new work atmosphere whilst working outside the realms of conventional offices (preferably from home). You have the opportunity to smartly organize your team so that they could also work smartly and from their own comfort confines.

You could be running virtual offices which actually deliver results. For this, Your creative organizational skills would also have resulted in creation of smart work policies automatically.