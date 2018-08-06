This is What the Future of Home Automation in India Looks Like

August 6, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian Home automation industry is expected to be over INR 30,000 crore by 2020. India remains an underserved market for home automation products largely due to high cost of products and limited brands and service options. Home Automation, till a few years back, remained limited to the affluent segment of the society. The growth and acceptance of technology, new product design based on wi-fi connectivity and technology startups redefining product features to make them more affordable has opened a whole new untapped market for home automation products in India. There has been a steady growth in the last few years but major metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru still remain the top locations in terms of acceptance of this technology.

Wireless Technology:

The new age wireless home automation technology has preceded the wire-based automation products to provide a far more comprehensive service that is based on 5 important factors:

Ease of use

Instant access

Affordability

Ease of installation, and

Energy efficient products.

Mobile Technology:

The exponential growth of mobile technology, availability of affordable smartphones, low cost data packages and availability of uninterrupted wi-fi services in the country has also propelled the growth of home automation products in India.

Affordable products:

One of the biggest reasons for the growth of this segment is the availability of cost-effective, durable and energy efficient products that can be easily controlled through any given smartphone. With the availability of specific service products that control desired devices like lights, air conditioners or televisions, the segment has also witnessed growth in partial home automation services largely amongst the youth segment.

B2B growth:

For technology driven automation, office automation also offers huge potential growth. But another segment that will position home automation as a standard offering is the acceptance by the real estate developers offering home automation as a standard amenity to their buyers. Many leading developers have already started offering home automation as an added feature and this norm is bound to be accepted by others in the industry soon leveraging the growth of the home automation segment.

Access Control:

App based control over switches, lighting devices, Entertainment system and Audio Video control are widely used products in the home automation category. Many technology startups are working towards making biometric control, facial recognition, iris recognition and fingerprint recognition products affordable to smartly integrate them as a part of home automation offering across categories.

Voice based control:

Home automation services have now also moved to voice command based services with the launch of Google assistant and Amazon Alexa. With smart integration of existing automation devices, voice based control has taken over app based control in certain category of home automation products.

Home security:

Another important feature in home automation will be the safety and security feature for home protection through video surveillance that can be monitored and controlled from ant part of the globe. Home automation developers are working towards creating cost effective products in the areas of smart locks and smoke detectors.

Sensor based Automation:

Microwave Motion Sensor based devices are one of the best ways to secure internal and external premises. A microwave motion sensor uses electro-magnetic radiations which emit waves that are reflected back to the receiver, analyzing bounced back waves to detect motion in the room. Any motion can alter the wave pattern to detect intrusion.

Microwave detectors can be used in all environments and they cover large areas including walls and holes. Microwave detectors are safer and comparatively less expensive than other similar devices.

The home automation segment in India is witnessing a larger acceptance due to availability of affordable and durable products that do not require wiring, can be installed to control few appliances and can be scaled up as per requirement.