How to Make Your Customers Feel Valued

When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business.

August 11, 2018 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



When your customers feel valued, they stay loyal to your business. Loyal customers also help you get new customers by sharing your business to their friends and co-workers. They do free word of mouth marketing for you and as a result, your business grows. Therefore, you need to value your customers and make them feel special. Below are five ways to do so.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Your Employees Are Quitting

1. Say “thank you.”

Express your appreciation and thank your customers for doing business with you. You can thank them by sending a card on holidays or a coupon via email for their next purchases. Also, don’t forget to celebrate your customers’ birthdays or anniversary days if you have this information. Doing business is not always about bringing in new customers but also about keeping the existing ones. Therefore, make your customers feel remembered.

2. Pay attention.

Pay attention to your customers’ inquiries. Customers can use a variety of channels to communicate with you -- you need to track all of them and be responsive. The rule of thumb is to solve the customers’ problems within 24 hours. Also, you always need to have a staff available during business hours to answer customers’ calls; you can also take advantage of some automated tools to respond emails, chat messages or social media messages.

Related: The 4 Most Common Workplace Worries and How to Overcome Them

3. Listen to feedback.

Try to find out what your customers like and dislike by listening to their inquiries and feedback. If you can update your product or service according to your customers’ needs, then, you can be a more successful business. Moreover, let them know that you are releasing a new product or service that will cater to their needs to make them know that their opinions are being taken into account.

4. Use CRM.

Take advantage of the CRM tools and create a VIP list of customers. You can give these VIP customers special discounts or host an event just for them. Having a VIP list is a must for every business in order to thank the customers who give you the most business.

Related: 5 Phrases You Should Avoid Saying at Work

5. Be presentable

Always be presentable as a business. This means that your workspace and employees should be clean, neat and professional. If you have an online business, your website and mobile app should always be updated with the latest technology.