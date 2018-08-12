Why Emotional Intelligence Is Crucial for Success (Infographic)

Having a high EQ is just as important as a high IQ.

August 12, 2018

While you might be smart and have all the right skills to succeed at your job, if you lack emotional intelligence (EQ), there’s a high chance you’ll struggle to fully succeed in the workplace.

The official definition of “emotional intelligence” is “the capacity to be aware of, control and express one’s emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically.” How you carry yourself and how you communicate with others can make or break your success at work and in life. This is especially true if you’re working on a team, because succeeding together means understanding, connecting and building relationships with others. If you identify yourself as being self-aware and socially aware, then there’s a good chance you’ve got a high EQ.

However, you’d be surprised to know just how many people lack these important EQ skills. Average EQ scores have dropped 25 points while average IQ scores have increased 25 points in recent years. While this might look good on paper, a number of advantages come with a high EQ such as employee retention, increased productivity and overall increased business profits because teammates are happy and working together.

