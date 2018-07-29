franchise restaurants

Why Investing in Theme-Based Restaurant Could be Profitable for Franchisors

The popularity of theme-based restaurants is skyrocketing in recent years because of the parallel growth of the market
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Investing in Theme-Based Restaurant Could be Profitable for Franchisors
Image credit: Franchise India

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With rising disposable income, Indians are willing to spend more in a restaurant for an experience along with the food. The millennials are opting to eat out more often, which has opened the door for restaurant franchisors to make money. Offering them limited cuisine and experience is no longer an option, as their demand is constantly evolving.

Vineet Mitta, Owner, Raftaar lounge says, “The industry is changing very rapidly. With the international and national brands competing with each other in the same market, innovations and experiments can be seen at a regular basis. The expectation of customer is changing with time and we have to respond to their changes.”

Features

Featuring a period appropriate menu, theme-based restaurants offers a completely new experience for the customers. Franchisors should focus on designing the interiors complimentary to the menu, which would work as a USP for their brand.

You could also name your cuisines and beverages, accordingly, creating curiosity and interest among the people. But avoid complicating things as it can harm your business.

Franchising fosters growth

According to a Technopak report, as far as QSR and café culture is concerned, NCR alone has 408 franchise brands, western India has 386 brands with the majority concentrated in Mumbai.

Franchising can provide you with uniform economic growth as the demand for theme based restaurants are increasing. The F&B industry is very dynamic, providing a numerous number of opportunities to the investors for making a profit.

Benefits

The major benefit of running a theme based restaurant franchise is the potential for higher profits in a relatively short period of time.

With these profits, the franchisor gets a chance to create their own brand name by introducing a unique theme to the restaurant. This creativity will help you expand on a regional and national basis, allowing you to innovate more with the theme.

The article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Restaurant Business

#3 Facts a Budding Indian Restaurateur Must Know in 2017

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Turned His After-School Job Into a Business

Franchise Players

The Secret to Hitting a Home Run in the Hospitality Franchise Business