Protect Your Business with This $50 Cyber Security Bundle Featuring nearly 130 hours of content, this e-learning bundle can help you learn valuable IT concepts.

By Entrepreneur Store

Over the next five years, global cybercrime is expected to reach an estimated annual cost of
$10.5 trillion, according to Cybercrime Magazine. To spare your business even the tiniest fraction of that cost, all you can do is equip yourself with the best protective measures available to you. The most straightforward way to do that is by studying cybersecurity yourself.

You can now get the Complete 2024 Cyber Security Expert Certification Training Bundle for only $49.99 (reg. $195). This five-course bundle features nearly 130 hours of content, including courses that could help you prep for valuable IT certification exams like those offered by CompTIA.

The CompTIA CASP+ course features nearly 30 hours of lectures on how to design and manage advanced cybersecurity infrastructures. It covers subjects like cryptographic techniques, cybersecurity strategies, and aligning cyber defense with business goals. The course has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Another popular course in the bundle, ISACA Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) features just over 16 hours of content on subjects like IT risk assessment, risk response, and effective reporting, plus IT security principles.

These courses are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, which is a leading online IT training organization with over two decades of experience. It also features instructors from ITProTV, an ACI learning company that specializes in IT instruction.

Don't leave your business vulnerable to cyberattacks, or at least do everything you can to inform yourself of the protective measures available to you.

Don't miss your chance to get the Complete 2024 Cyber Security Expert Certification Training Bundle while it's available for only $49.99 (reg. $195).

