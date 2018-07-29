Education Franchise

Why Young Education Franchisors Should Focus on Building a Network

With international education brands invading the country, India is becoming an education hub, inviting students and businessmen to create their career.
Why Young Education Franchisors Should Focus on Building a Network
Image credit: Shutterstock

Professional networking helps an educator to gain information, increase the visibility, and establish a personal connection that will help them advance in their business. No matter how small or big your brand is, it’s necessary to expand your network because, ideally, people will start following you from place to place.

When it comes to building network, franchisors could follow an advice which recommends of becoming an expert at something first and then people will want to be a part of your network. But, it’s a catch that young entrepreneurs don’t have much expertise in anything after all.

Here are 3 tips which could help young educators build their own network:

Focus on the right people

The secret to networking isn't to attend a networking event and pass out as many business cards as you can. It's not meeting as many people as possible in hopes something will work out. Instead, you need to concentrate on the people who you know will be able to make a difference in your education business.

Take one step at a time

Know that it takes time to authentically populate your network.  But also know that each new contact is a step in the right direction.  Young educators could get into educating people on certain topic, after which the business cards could be shared with potential clients and mentors. It will help you in booming your network at once, contributing to your education business.  

Be a connector

It’s necessary to become a connector in order to elevate your education business. Young educators don’t always have to gain something in a networking relationship. If you can introduce people who can benefit from one another, it's just as effective. You can build a stronger rapport with multiple people and it makes you very good in your vision of running a successful education business.

The article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

