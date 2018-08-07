footwear

How Indian Footwear Industry is Growing via Franchising

Being the second largest footwear industry in the world, it is accounting for approximately 9 percent of the global annual production.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Indian Footwear Industry is Growing via Franchising
Image credit: Franchise India

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India annually produces 2.2 billion pairs of which 90 percent is consumed nationally, while remaining are exported to many European countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, France and others. Growing at a CAGR of 20 percent in Indian currency rate, foreign countries are eyeing the Indian footwear industry for expansion opportunities. 

Rising from Rs 71.5 billion to Rs 180 billion, the entrepreneurs/businessmen/industrialists are revolutionizing the footwear industry in India.

Innovation

Footwear brands are now offering vegan and pure leather variants, following the country’s fashion trend. Many investors have entered the industry, keeping in mind the segment of affordable luxury premium fashion.

Ayush Diwan, Owner, Modello Domani shares, “With our slogan of happy feet for all, we formed a brand which offers vegan and pure leather variants. The industry is constantly changing, with many new fashion trends invading the industry.”

Key trends

The choice of footwear is always dominated by seasonal fashion. The surging demand for designer yet comfortable footwear among women or athletic shoes among men has been bolstering opportunities for the shoemakers.

But recently, comfort has been the deciding factor for the consumers in buying footwear. Franchises are innovating with their footwear products, in order to make them both stylish and comfortable. Casualization has kicked in as a big trend.

Challenges

Similar to other industries, the footwear industry has its own challenges too. Challenges like timely delivery, higher returns, stock inventory, cost of revenue, etc are many challenges footwear investors have to face regularly.

Mayush Kukreja, Founder, Whitesoul.in shares, “Management of multiple warehouses and stores is one major challenge that our brand faces. It’s necessary to manage these stores in order to effectively utilize the stocks.”

The article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

35Under35

This Woman Entrepreneur Brought Back Juttis In Vogue

Employment

India's Leather Industry Holds Key to Generate Employment for the Youth. Here's how

Legacy

How These Legacy Footwear Brands are Adopting New Trends