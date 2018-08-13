Free Webinar: Smart Tech for Smarter Business

Learn how to embrace smart technology in your company for better performance that can help take your business to the next level.

In business today, it’s no longer enough to be fast—your business also has to be smart. That means leveraging smart technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) in ways that can help drive your business inside and out.

But where does one get started? Attend a 60-minute webinar called “Smart Tech for Smarter Business” to find out. Presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur, this webinar will teach you how to make your company run smarter with technology that’s changing business today.

Learn from two tech experts who will walk you through how to embrace smart technology in your company for better performance that can help take your business beyond. During the webinar, our panelists will discuss how you can use smart technology to:

Manage daily productivity: As a business owner, there is always something to do. How can you use AI and smart technologies to manage your task list and your time?

Run your business better: What technologies are making it possible for businesses to make faster decisions and run more efficiently?

Delight your customers: How are smart technologies enabling businesses to better engage and satisfy their customers?

Entrepreneur Press author Jill Schiefelbein will moderate the conversation with our panelists. Hear from tech expert and business consultant Clay Hebert, who recently made Entrepreneur’s list of Most Daring Entrepreneurs. Joining him is Brett Tolbert, vice president, SMB marketing for Comcast Business.

The “Smart Tech for Smarter Business” webinar will take place live on Wednesday September 12 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.