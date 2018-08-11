Why Franchisees in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Look at Digital Marketing

August 11, 2018 3 min read

Today, digital marketing is of paramount importance to any business model- whether it is an established conglomerate or an emerging business model similar to a franchise. The digital presence is something that has become a basic necessity to make your presence felt.

So whether it is your own achievement and profile to be presented, your digital roadmap should mention this clearly.

Smart Marketing

When it comes to marketing your franchise business, whether or not a digital presence is required will depend entirely on your target market. If you are living in a market which is already known to you or where you have a stronghold, avoid investing time and energy in digital marketing.

However, if you are looking at remotely selling your goods and services, which may not need a physical display and presence, you may want to depend more on the digital marketing models. This is a scenario that is prevalent with Tier II and III city franchisees.

Franchisor Reach

It can be possible that you might be selling a product or service where the franchisor is not easily physically accessible. He or she does not make frequent visits and cannot provide you with mentoring or training support. It is in such situations that you should look to expanding your business range through digital marketing. It is a tool which does not need too much financial investment and creates a pool of customers quickly. This kind of marketing does not need great leadership qualities or man management skills. If you can afford, outsourcing your digital marketing needs is another way to increase your business.

Nature of Service or Brand

Need for low cost and high impact marketing also depends on the kind of service of the brand you are representing. Some products need more graphical representation and pictures and words sometimes do more magic that displays. Also, with the digital marketing model, you can reach a huge customer base quickly, without restricting your product to a select market which would be accessible only to the kiosk or shop you display your product in.

Products like garments, bags and shoes can be easily marketed using tools like Instagram and Facebook. Owner and Proprietor of cosmetic brand Gulnare shares, “Digital marketing is of paramount importance to our brand. While we are following a model of selling through our own website, we continue to create interest and keep the flow of information alive, with informative blog posts, Instagram offers and facebook posts. This is important to keep the customer informed and interested,” admits Karishma and Surya Uday Bedi, the brains behind the homegrown brand which is gradually choosing the franchise model for their priceless beauty concoctions.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Uttara J.Malhotra.