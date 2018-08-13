Music entrepreneurs

Sri Lankan Pop Star's Audius is the Blockchain Alternative to Spotify and SoundCloud

The app addresses the artists' woes in the traditional music-sharing platforms by cutting the middlemen
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sri Lankan Pop Star's Audius is the Blockchain Alternative to Spotify and SoundCloud
Image credit: Pixabay

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

Can blockchain be used beyond bitcoins? Apparently, it can.

Audius, a decentralised, community-owned music sharing platform, is competing with the likes of Spotify and SoundCloud, with a blockchain based app.

It recently raised a $5.5M funding in Series A round led by US-based General Catalyst and Lightspeed Ventures, with participation from US-based investment firms like Kleiner Perkins, Pantera Capital, 122West and Ascolta Ventures, says a press release by the company.

Co-founded by Sri Lankan pop artist-turned-tech entrepreneur, Ranidu Lankage, Audius connects artists directly to fans and monetizes their work accordingly. The app aims to address the woes of artists in the traditional music-sharing platforms by cutting the middlemen so that they get paid fair share.

The app is a unified mission of Ranidu and his two co-founders Roneil Rumburg and Forrest Browning, to help address the worst elements of traditional music-sharing platforms, which are lack of artist control over the app and transparency in receiving the payments from company.

Niko Bonatsos, the managing director of General Catalyst, says, “I have known Ranidu, Forrest, and Roneil for a long time, and have always been impressed with their ability to blend art, technology, and business together. In Audius, they bring together all three skills, with a deep technical heart and a compelling solution for a very big marketplace. We’re excited to see the future of music evolve as the Audius platform launches into the ecosystem.”

A Disruptor in the Booming Music-sharing app Industry

The company is planning to launch its open-sourced product by the end of this year. One of the success stories that have come across for the company is the participation of 3LAU, one of EDM’s most successful independent artists.

“Artists need decentralized models for music sharing, and a stake in the platforms they contribute content to,” says 3LAU, in the release.

 He says, “Blockchain allows Audius to do this with tokens and decentralized voting-based governance so artists have a say in how the platform evolves. “It’s a very elegant model and one which, as an artist, I find immensely attractive.”

The company has also built a world-class team of advisors from all spheres – crypto, tech, and music.
Among these are, Jeremy Gardner , co-founder of Augur & Managing Partner at Ausum Ventures; Paul Veradittakit, partner at Pantera Capital; Bing Gordon, founder of EA & Partner at Kleiner Perkins; Tom Schmidt, product at 0x; and Greg Hazel, chief architect at BitTorrent.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

10 Movies All Entrepreneurs Should Watch on Hulu

News and Trends

Amazon Tells Employees They Can Work From Home Until October

Excel

This $30 Microsoft Excel Class May Be the Smartest Way to Spend Your Saturday