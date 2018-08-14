Mobile Health Makes a Big Bet On Bengaluru's Uninstall.io

August 14, 2018 3 min read

Over the past several years, there has been a growing focus on integrating technology into healthcare. From wearable to monitoring technology, health organizations are looking for innovative ways to improve outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care.

Singapore-based health tech startup, Mobile Health, has the same goal. The company recently acquired Bengaluru-based Songline Analytics, the two-year-old startup that owns another startup called Uninstall.io. Deep analytics startup Uninstall.io develops technology that helps mobile app developers optimize applications and tracks app uninstalls accurately to help improve user retention.

Mobile Health owns MaNaDr, a comprehensive healthcare app that enables patients to connect with their trusted doctors anytime, anywhere across the world through telemedicine, a practice which helps in remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology.

With the acquisition, Mobile Health is looking to enhance their offerings with data warehousing, data engineering, image analysis, machine learning, data analytics and predictive analytics. The company plans to set up an artificial intelligence lab to focus on image analysis for applications in skin and aesthetics and build a blockchain solution for tamperproof healthcare data.

"The acquisition will form the bedrock of our foray into the exciting and powerful field of healthcare analytics," says the Mobile Health's press release.

How Uninstall.io Impressed Mobile Health

As a startup, the acquisition is always one of the potential consequences, but it’s always important to find the right partner. Mobile Health's founder and chief executive officer, Siaw Tung Yeng, said what made him acquire deep analytics startup Uninstall.io. He was impressed with the Uninstall.io team that had built a powerful mobile data platform in a very short period of time.

“They had many success stories like Zalora and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in Singapore and worldwide. I was particularly impressed with their deep knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as its core team under the very capable leadership of its founder, Alok Mishra. He is now MaNaDr’s chief technology officer (CTO) and leads our efforts to push the frontiers of applying technology to healthcare. His co-founder Lennon Teng leads our development centre in Vietnam,” he says.

Mobile Health is also planning to launch MaNaDr in India by the end of this year.

“India is very important for us and we will be releasing a few new services that are currently near completion,” he adds.

Digital, the Next Big Thing In Healthcare

Siaw Tung Yeng believes that digital technology has the potential to bridge the gap between consumers and doctors. His mission is to lead the charge for accessible and affordable care to all — leveraging on the power of AI and mobile computing.

“Most of the data that is entrenched in silos within clinics and hospitals will be digitized and stored in the cloud for easier access. Blockchain technologies will provide full control to the patients over all of their own data and enable them to grant access briefly to concerned healthcare providers that need the data. In the near future we will also see a lot of AI technologies to assist doctors in better diagnosis,” he says.