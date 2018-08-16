Why Financial Planning is Important for Your Future?

August 16, 2018 5 min read

Future is very unpredictable. No matter how hard we try, you cannot really predict what is in store for you in the times to come. However, what you can do is to prepare yourself for it with the best of your abilities. Each one of us has his/her own goals, desires and objectives that we dream to fulfill at some or the other stage of our lives. These objectives cannot be achieved without a solid financial planning.

Financial planning is a strategy to achieve your life’s objectives through meticulous management of your finances. Financial planning is important for each and every one of us and we should take it more seriously to better shape and safeguard our futures. Allen Lakein has famously said, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” Thus, it is critical that you need to plan your finances better for a secure future. You should carefully choose a financial planner who can understand your needs and devise a plan that will lead you throughout your professional life to retirement. Also, the sooner you start, the better it is for you.

Let me share some critical factors that will help you to understand the importance of financial planning for your future.

Growth in income: Financial planning helps you to properly monitor your income source and grow it further. It lets your money work for you. It allows you to multiply your money that you can utilize at the time of need, be it short-term, mid-term or long term. With accurate planning, you can take the pole position to control all the aspects of your income and work towards building a solid financial platform in terms of your personal as well as professional life.

Growth in cash flow: Growth in income naturally leads to growth in the overall cash flows. Financial planning is necessary for the day-to-day activities of your business and personal life where you are required to honor various obligations as and when they come up. With careful analysis of your spending patterns and budgeting, you can easily identify activities or responsibilities that need more attention. Such prioritization of expenditure can significantly help you to monitor your cash flow, cut down unnecessary expenses, and subsequently build up the overall capital.

Secure the future your family: Providing a safe and secure future to your family is a very critical aspect of financial planning. Savings generated from careful financial planning can turn out to be very helpful at difficult times in life. It strengthens you to face the adversities in life without disturbing the overall financial structure of your life. For instance, a good insurance cover will keep you and your family secure in cases of hospitalizations or other difficult times. It also offers a solid financial platform for your family members to thrive on in the future.

Investments: A good financial plan covers your personal circumstances, risk appetite, and future objectives. It then guides you to select the right investments that suit perfectly with your requirements, objectives, and personality. Financial planning helps you plan and create financial assets for the future.

Asset creation: Having assets gives you a great sense of comfort and peace of mind. It is critical to understand the true value of an asset. Financial planning gives you those insights on asset creation and makes sure that you create those assets that don’t become a burden for you in the coming years of your life

Better prepared to deal with inflation: Inflation has been labelled as the biggest destroyer of the buying power. There has been a steep decline in the value of money, over the last decades. Looking ahead, it is only expected to continue further. Thus, it is imperative to plan your finances for a better and safe future. With acute financial planning, you are better poised to deal with the rising inflation in coming years, as your grow old.

Achieve your long-term goals: Some objectives are very crucial in our lives. Be it to own a house, buy a family car, education and marriage of your children; it is important for you to achieve these objectives. Financial planning helps you devise an accurate plan to achieve your objectives in a specific amount of time

Happy Retirement: While fulfilling your family responsibilities and professional duties, it is important to plan for your life after retirement. Financial planning helps you generate enough wealth for a happy retirement. You need to plan today for a better and brighter tomorrow

To sum it up, it would be right to say that financial planning ensures that you are in complete control of your finances, incomes, liabilities and know exactly what you need to do if a certain situation comes up. In short, financial planning gives you a cruise control of your life and your future.