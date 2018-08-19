Dubai Startup Hub Is Back With Season Three Of Its Networking Series

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is all set to launch the third season of its networking series this September.

Back in the day, the legendary David Rockefeller’s custom-designed Rolodex stood five-feet high and contained contact information for 100,000 people. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, Rockefeller recognized the need to build relationships when he served as an Army intelligence officer in World War II.

“My effectiveness depended on my ability to develop a network of people with reliable information,” Rockefeller, the famous billionaire philanthropist and former chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Corporation, once said.

It’s no surprise that the world’s most successful business leaders have incredible networks. After all, we’ve all heard the phrase: ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.’ But how many of us actually make the effort to go out there to build and nurture a rolodex of strong relationships?

As an entrepreneur though, the benefits of networking are crucial to both personal development and business growth. Building a successful business is a constant roller coaster of ups and downs, so it’s vital to have a network to learn from, share with and lean on to keep you on track. By surrounding yourself with people who are dealing with similar challenges, you are best equipped to drive each other as a group.

With that in mind, Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is all set to launch the third season of its networking series this September. The season begins September 12 and runs till November 28 with 12 exciting speakers lined up to share their best startup stories and insights each week on Wednesday.

But networking isn’t the only thing on the agenda in this initiative by Dubai Startup Hub – you’ll also get to hear from entrepreneurs and experts in Dubai and learn more about building a business that works in the UAE. For the first session happening on September 12, Rodrigue Nacouzi, CEO & Founder of Transcorp Intl., will share his journey of building Transcorp company and developing transportation solutions for our rapidly growing market as well as his future ambitious projects.

The Dubai Startup Hub Series networking events are centered around bringing the Dubai startup ecosystem together through inspirational talks by renowned speakers and business leaders. The purpose of the series is to further build the community of startups in Dubai, providing a platform for networking and exchanging ideas, and sharing the best stories of successful startups to date.

