Ajman Media City Free Zone's New Offer For Startups

Ajman, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is getting its boost as an SME-friendly free zone with the launch of its business club licensing packages for entrepreneurs.

Ajman Media City Free Zone (AMCFZ) has announced that its newly-intorduced initiative is aimed at giving business owners access to the UAE and MENA markets, while strengthening the emirate’s goal of connecting aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses across the region.

H.E. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone, stated that the business club package offered one of the lowest investment options for new business owners, while also giving them instant access to the UAE and the MENA region. “Time is of essence for new business owners and creative entrepreneurs who come to UAE and we [want to] allow them an opportunity to maximize their productivity from day one of starting the business," he said. "Dealing with non-productive and non-essential tasks, such as buying furniture, equipment, and worrying about maintenance and utility services, is a thing of the past when you work in Ajman Media City Free Zone offices.”

The business club package offer is available through four different options, including a commercial activities package (up to five allied activities mainly for import and export), a service activities package (up to five allied activities mainly for service providers), a mix of commercial services, such as consultancy, software design, computer hardware trading and web design, and lastly, access to meeting rooms and coworking spaces for conferences and networking events. Let's not forget perks such as a a work environment that encourages productivity, a professional support system, and a close-knit community of other creative business owners.

And what else entrepreneurs can expect? H.E. Al Nuaimi states that a “significant collaboration” with the UAE National Media Council is “underway,” indicating that the media and social media influencer community will benefit from it. ‘Treps, watch this space!

