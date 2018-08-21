Artificial Intelligence

This Chinese AI Startup Has A Smart Solution For The Selfie Generation

SenseTime has launched a touch-up tool, powered by AI for smartphone cameras and live-streaming app that can automatically touch you up
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Chinese AI Startup Has A Smart Solution For The Selfie Generation
Image credit: Pixabay

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
2 min read

 

Several beauty apps are flooding the mobile space. Meitu, BeautyCam, MakeupPlus, Spring and Snow, to name a few, are being commonly used. These apps are driving the digital beauty revolution by virtually fixing face and body imperfections.

China’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) startup, SenseTime, has recently joined this growing list. The startup has launched a touch-up tool, powered by AI for smartphone cameras and live-streaming apps that can automatically touch you up. The AI camera filter automatically detects distinctive parts of a user’s body and face and enhances their looks without changing the background. According to SenseTime, the feature marks a major step up from existing products in the market that allow users to beautify still pictures of faces and selfies.

Tracing the Journey of SenseTime

With offices across China, Hong Kong and Japan, SenseTime specializes in AI and facial recognition. Founded at the Hong Kong Science Park in 2014, the startup was an academic project by professor Tang Xiaoou from the department of information engineering, Chinese University of Hong Kong. The project was commercialized the following year and Xu Li became its chief executive officer. After research and development, it launched products in 2016. The firm has produced facial recognition systems and has the Chinese government as one of its main clients for their mass surveillance. The algorithms used by the company are trained on database containing two billion images supplied by the government agencies. The platform has serviced over hundreds of companies and government agencies, across a wide range of industries including security, finance, smartphones, mobile Internet, robotics, and automobile.

Recently, the company launched the SenseDrive driver monitoring system and many other innovative products. It also launched SenseAR, China's first and only locally developed augmented reality platform, which effectively disrupts the global field of AR engines.

The Rise of Selfie Culture

According to a 2014 study by Time magazine, Asia was the most selfie-obsessed region in the world. The study indicated that four of the top 10 “selfiest” cities were in Asia. The selfie culture had become so dominant in Asia that at that time two global smartphone giants, China’s Huawei and South Korea’s Samsung, were competing with front-facing camera specifications and ownership of byproduct category terms like “groufie” and “wefie”, respectively. The selfie fever has only intensified over the years.

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence: A New Genre of Music

Artificial Intelligence

This AI-Powered Website Builder Uses a Few Simple Keywords to Build Your Entire Site

Artificial Intelligence

Warner Bros. Will Use AI to Help Make Decisions on Movie Releases