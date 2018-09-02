Stress Management

How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout

Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
Image credit: graphicstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day? I know I do. 

To make our dreams a reality, it takes years of consistency. It doesn’t happen magically because we think about it.

But when that consistency piles up into anxiety, burnout and overwhelm -- we have to manage it so that it doesn’t rob us from our joy and happiness.

I want to give you a solution to set yourself up so you don’t collapse from exhaustion. Believe it or not, there’s a lot of little tricks you can do to really help that won’t side track your day. For example, make your bed in the mornings.

You spend about one third of your life in bed. Taking an extra couple of minutes to make your bed will subconsciously show that you respect yourself. It also gives your mind a moment to think of something else, like a forced meditation that can allow your mind a moment to reset and let go of any other distractions in your life.

In this episode of The School of Greatness, I talk about a number of key lessons I’ve learned over the years to manage anxiety, burnout and overwhelm.

It’s important to enjoy the ride and appreciate the challenge -- otherwise, what is it all for?  

Find out how you can be a more present, joyful and kind person in Episode 685.

