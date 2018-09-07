3 Traits Vital to Success

The foundation of success is what you do every day.

There are many different paths and roads to success. What do you need to find and develop within yourself to be successful? No matter who you ask, the answer is the same. Look at those who have succeeded, identify their traits and view their results. In other words, to map out your own path, make sure the information you’re getting is credible, effective and can be duplicated.

Being successful in life requires that you treat yourself as an investment. You need to make regular deposits in your checking account to make withdrawals. You need to take constant care of a garden for it to blossom and yield a harvest. The exact same applies to your success.

You have to put the work in to see results. Highly successful people never stop achieving and cultivating traits.

1. Practice awareness

Be aware of what you need to be successful. You need to be aware of your weaknesses, otherwise you can’t fix them. Pay attention to what’s going on economically, to the business cycle, to choices that you make that might not lead to where you want to go in life. Being unaware will cause you to miss opportunities. Have the strength to see things through. Stay focused on your goals and be consistent in your efforts. Shoulder responsibilities and be accountable. Make the hard decisions and stand by them. Think for yourself and know yourself.

2. Persistence

Persistence is a hunger to continue at something until you hit the target. Don’t underestimate the amount of time, energy effort to reach your target. Most people dramatically underestimate the persistence and effort required. Work harder than others. Have the determination to make sure things get done. Take charge when necessary. Drive yourself with purpose and align yourself with excellence. Be willing to be patient. Understand that there are failures and frustrations. Be honest and have integrity. Have a passion.

3. Curiosity and a desire to learn.

Success requires a desire to learn and grow as a person. Learn at a high enough level to elevate yourself, your situation and your life. Know there is much to achieve and much good in the world and know what’s worth fighting for. Have an unshakeable trust in yourself. Learn what isn’t being said in communication. When communication is clear, trust and respect follow.

Don’t be afraid to take an honest look at what’s holding you back. Make a plan on how to tackle those areas that are keeping you from success.

Don’t be mediocre. That’s what happens when you don’t plan. Learn the traits that will make you successful and live them out every day.

To help you map out your success, many people search for a mentor. What is a mentor exactly? A mentor is a wise and trusted counselor or teacher, an influential senior sponsor or supporter.

You don’t need 50 mentors. It’s confusing to have that many opinions and different voices. That’s what’s wrong trying to look up advice on the internet. Anyone can post anything. There are too many voices. Study people who you respect, who have achieved something and are still achieving something. Those are the people worthwhile to follow and learn from.

A mentor doesn’t necessarily need to speak with you every day or at all. You might find a mentor through that person’s videos, books, speeches, interviews, blogs – you name it. You might even work for that person. They might mentor you by example.

Find mentorship opportunities. It might be a conference, a seminar, a live webinar. Invest in these opportunities. Invest in yourself.

Be successful. In your thoughts, word, and deeds.