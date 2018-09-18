Top 150 Company Cultures in America of 2018

For our third-annual Top Company Cultures list, we looked at 24 factors covering seven areas, including leadership, engagement and alignment.

We all want to love where we work -- and want our employees to be as excited to be there as we are. But not every entrepreneur knows how to make their workplace enjoyable -- and investing in a Ping-Pong table doesn't always get the job done.

It comes down to having a strong culture -- one where we are inspired to be better, are motivated by the company’s mission and feel empowered by our leaders.

Nurturing high-performance cultures that achieve those markers is no easy task, which is why Entrepreneur partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage, an employee research and culture technology company, to recognize and celebrate businesses whose goals are bigger than simply making more money. The result is our third-annual Top Company Culture list, that features 150 outstanding companies segmented by size: small (35 to 74 employees), medium (75 to 299 employees) and large (more than 300 employees).

“Recognition isn’t something organizations can buy,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement they have to work for.”

Starting in February, Entrepreneur welcomed companies to participate in the program. Any for-profit employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 35 employees, was headquartered in the United States and founder-led (at least 10 percent stake in the company). There was no cost to enter the Top Company Cultures program.

The ranking is based solely on the results of an employee survey that was answered by over 34,000 participants. The survey looked into 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause:

Alignment – where the company is headed, its values, cooperation

Effectiveness – doing things well, sharing different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas

Connection – employees feel appreciated, their work is meaningful

My Manager – cares about concerns, helps employees learn and grow

In addition, the survey asks employees about other factors:

Employee Engagement – motivation, retention and referral

Leader – confidence in company leadership

The Basics – pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations

