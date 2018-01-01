2018 Top Company Cultures List

Entrepreneur, along with Energage, present our third-annual Top Company Culture List, showcasing high-performance cultures across the U.S. We measured these companies focusing on 24 factors across seven areas: alignment, effectiveness, connection, management, engagement, leadership and basics, including pay, benefits and training.

Based on the results, we chose 150 companies to be featured in our ranking. We divided the companies based on size: small (35-74 employees), medium (75-299 employees) and large (300 or more employees).

Congrats to all.

Company
Location
Sector
  • 1
    Scribe Media
    Scribe Media
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Publishing
    Scribe helps professionals share their knowledge by turning their ideas into professionally published books and speeches. Its clients include Fortune 500 CEOs and executives, doctors, lawyers, financial advisors, high level consultants and entrepreneurs.
    Scribe Media
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Publishing
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website https://scribemedia.com/
  • 2
    Hughes Marino
    Hughes Marino
    USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Commercial Real Estate
    Hughes Marino is a real estate firm that exclusively represents tenants and buyers -- never landlords -- so it never has a conflict of interest. With offices across the nation, Hughes Marino has been helping companies lease, buy and build commercial space for over 25 years.
    Hughes Marino
    Location USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Commercial Real Estate
    # of U.S. Employees 74
    Website http://hughesmarino.com/
  • 3
    Maz
    Maz
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Content Logistics
    Maz has built a content distribution platform used by brands such as Forbes, Hearst and Bloomberg media. Its ability to increase audience reach, engagement and revenue performance is key to its partnership with hundreds of media brands.
    Maz
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Content Logistics
    # of U.S. Employees 37
    Website http://www.mazsystems.com
  • 4
    Choozle
    Choozle
    USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Advertising Technology and Software
    Choozle provides digital advertising software that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, video, mobile and other mediums - all from a single, intuitive interface.
    Choozle
    Location USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Advertising Technology and Software
    # of U.S. Employees 60
    Website https://choozle.com
  • 5
    Vuesol Technologies
    Vuesol Technologies
    USA flag Alpharetta, Ga.
    IT Services Provider
    Vuesol Technologies is a global technology services and outsourcing provider that is committed to helping customers align technology innovation with business strategy. Vuesol has been offering Fortune 500 and mid-size clients achieve their business goals by providing a full spectrum of technology services and high quality IT talent globally.
    Vuesol Technologies
    Location USA flag Alpharetta, Ga.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector IT Services Provider
    # of U.S. Employees 43
    Website http://www.vuesol.com
  • 6
    AdvicePeriod
    AdvicePeriod
    USA flag Los Angeles, Calif.
    Wealth Management
    AdvicePeriod is reinventing wealth management with its national network of like-minded financial advisors who are committed to leveraging technology to impact more lives, reduce fees and deliver the client experience of the future. It focus on combining actionable financial and estate planning advice with objective investment guidance.
    AdvicePeriod
    Location USA flag Los Angeles, Calif.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Wealth Management
    # of U.S. Employees 37
    Website http://www.adviceperiod.com/
  • 7
    Cockroach Labs
    Cockroach Labs
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Database Solutions
    Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, the SQL database for building global cloud services.
    Cockroach Labs
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Database Solutions
    # of U.S. Employees 49
    Website https://www.cockroachlabs.com/
  • 8
    Serur Agencies
    Serur Agencies
    USA flag Wilmington, Mass.
    Life Insurance, Annuities and Retirement Investment
    Serur Agencies is one of the fastest growing subsidiaries for the American income branch of Torchmark Corporation. Serur Agencies handles supplemental benefits to individuals and organizations globally.
    Serur Agencies
    Location USA flag Wilmington, Mass.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Life Insurance, Annuities and Retirement Investment
    # of U.S. Employees 70
    Website http://www.SerurAgencies.com
  • 9
    Peerfit
    Peerfit
    USA flag Orlando, Fla.
    Digital Health
    Peerfit connects employers and carriers with personalized fitness experiences. Through its digital platform, insurance carriers, brokers and employers can redefine their benefits programs by giving employees access to a network of fitness studios and gyms -- offering a variety of classes that cater to all levels of fitness -- using workplace wellness dollars.
    Peerfit
    Location USA flag Orlando, Fla.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Digital Health
    # of U.S. Employees 47
    Website https://peerfit.com
  • 10
    Button
    Button
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Mobile Marketing Technology
    Button is a mobile partnership platform for brands, providing solutions to build partnerships that drive commerce. Through proprietary technology and hands-on service, Button facilitates discovery and transaction among consumers with a user-first experience. Current partners on the platform feature industry leaders such as Hotels.com, Buzzfeed, Walmart/Jet, eBay, Groupon, Uber, Foursquare, Booking.com, and more.
    Button
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Mobile Marketing Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 66
    Website http://www.usebutton.com
  • 11
    Cool Breeze Beverages
    Cool Breeze Beverages
    USA flag Tampa, Fla.
    Distribution, Logistics, and Freight
    Cool Breeze Beverages is an international distribution company. It carries products, provides rental machines and services on bar equipment/machines.
    Cool Breeze Beverages
    Location USA flag Tampa, Fla.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Distribution, Logistics, and Freight
    # of U.S. Employees 37
    Website https://www.coolbreezebeverages.com/
  • 12
    BitGo
    BitGo
    USA flag Palo Alto, Calif.
    Cryptocurrency
    BitGo offers institutional-grade cryptocurrency investment services, providing institutional investors with security, compliance and custodial solutions for blockchain-based currencies.
    BitGo
    Location USA flag Palo Alto, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Cryptocurrency
    # of U.S. Employees 45
    Website http://www.bitgo.com
  • 13
    Grow
    Grow
    USA flag Norfolk, Va.
    Digital Advertising
    Grow is a creative technology agency. Its developed digital marketing campaigns and digital products for companies like Google, Adidas, Spotify, Burberry, EA Games and more.
    Grow
    Location USA flag Norfolk, Va.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector Digital Advertising
    # of U.S. Employees 43
    Website https://thisisgrow.com
  • 14
    Qualbe Marketing Group
    Qualbe Marketing Group
    USA flag Haltom City, Texas
    Digital Marketing
    Qualbe is a digital marketing company. Unlike a traditional agency, it invests its own marketing dollars to acquire online traffic, and its sales team converts them into customers. It removes the risk for its partners, so they can focus on delivering fantastic products and services. Qualbe's sweet spot is teaming up with subscription businesses.
    Qualbe Marketing Group
    Location USA flag Haltom City, Texas
    Year Founded 1997
    Sector Digital Marketing
    # of U.S. Employees 60
    Website https://qualbe.com
  • 15
    Higher Learning Technologies
    Higher Learning Technologies
    USA flag Coralville, Iowa
    Edtech
    Higher Learning Technologies is the developer of a mobile learning platform for professionals. HLT uses this platform to turn textbooks into interactive, mobile learning applications and websites.
    Higher Learning Technologies
    Location USA flag Coralville, Iowa
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Edtech
    # of U.S. Employees 41
    Website http://htlcorp.com
  • 16
    Client Command
    Client Command
    USA flag Cumming, Ga.
    Advertising
    Client Command is a marketing technology company delivering first party-data-driven omni-channel solutions for automotive dealers.
    Client Command
    Location USA flag Cumming, Ga.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Advertising
    # of U.S. Employees 73
    Website https://clientcommand.com/
  • 17
    Trios Salon
    Trios Salon
    USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Hair Salon
    Trios Salon is a Nebraska employee-based hair focused salon. It provides luxury services and experiences for its guests while providing a team-based culture for its employees.
    Trios Salon
    Location USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Year Founded 2005
    Sector Hair Salon
    # of U.S. Employees 39
    Website http://www.triossalon.com
  • 18
    LogoMix
    LogoMix
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Marketing and Branding
    LogoMix is a branding and marketing platform for small business owners worldwide. Its tools offer a unique way to design a logo, print business cards, order promotional products and build a website -- all in one place.
    LogoMix
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Marketing and Branding
    # of U.S. Employees 47
    Website https://www.logomix.com/about-us
  • 19
    Harvest Group
    Harvest Group
    USA flag Rogers, Ark.
    Consumer Goods
    The Harvest Group is an omni-channel agency that provides full-service management teams and consulting services for consumer packaged goods companies at the world's largest retailers.
    Harvest Group
    Location USA flag Rogers, Ark.
    Year Founded 2006
    Sector Consumer Goods
    # of U.S. Employees 63
    Website https://www.harvestgroup.com
  • 20
    Polyset Company
    Polyset Company
    USA flag Mechanicville, N.Y.
    Technology-Driven Materials
    Polyset is a custom formulator of coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomer systems.
    Polyset Company
    Location USA flag Mechanicville, N.Y.
    Year Founded 1980
    Sector Technology-Driven Materials
    # of U.S. Employees 40
    Website http://www.polyset.com
  • 21
    Smashtech
    Smashtech
    USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Ecommerce
    Smashtech creates healthy lifestyle brands. The company does everything in-house, including research and development, manufacturing, design, branding, marketing, media, sales and customer service.
    Smashtech
    Location USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Ecommerce
    # of U.S. Employees 58
    Website https://www.smashtech.com/
  • 22
    Bateman Group
    Bateman Group
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Technology PR
    Bateman Group is a content-led PR agency focused on helping technology companies at every stage make a positive impact on the way we live and work.
    Bateman Group
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Technology PR
    # of U.S. Employees 65
    Website https://www.bateman-group.com
  • 23
    Impact
    Impact
    USA flag Wallingford, Conn.
    Digital Marketing
    Impact is an inbound marketing and HubSpot Diamond Partner. Its mission is to help people and their organizations succeed by tackling their most trying digital marketing challenges through a mix of education, consulting, inspiration and honest, unfiltered advice.
    Impact
    Location USA flag Wallingford, Conn.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Digital Marketing
    # of U.S. Employees 50
    Website https://www.impactbnd.com/
  • 24
    BuildFax
    BuildFax
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Data and insights
    BuildFax is an automated source for property condition data, providing intelligence for the insurance industry, analysts, inspectors and more. With over 23 billion data points on residential and commercial structures and proprietary predictive analytics, its employees have learned a lot about how building permit data predicts loss and tells the story of property history, improvements, structural risks and changes over time.
    BuildFax
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Data and insights
    # of U.S. Employees 42
    Website https://www.buildfax.com/
  • 25
    Ervin & Smith
    Ervin & Smith
    USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Branding, Marketing and Advertising
    Ervin & Smith is a digital agency that helps keep brands relevant through a combination of owned, earned, shared and paid media. It provide services, consulting and training for marketing efforts that include branding, social media, content marketing, web design and development, SEO and public relations.
    Ervin & Smith
    Location USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Year Founded 1983
    Sector Branding, Marketing and Advertising
    # of U.S. Employees 41
    Website http://www.ervinandsmith.com
  • 26
    Actualize Consulting
    Actualize Consulting
    USA flag Reston, Va.
    Financial Services Consulting
    Actualize Consulting is a professional services firm specializing in business process engineering and technology implementations for financial institutions.
    Actualize Consulting
    Location USA flag Reston, Va.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Financial Services Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 48
    Website http://www.actualizeconsulting.com/
  • 27
    Student Loan Hero
    Student Loan Hero
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Financial Education
    Student Loan Hero combines easy-to-use tools with financial education to help millions of Americans living with student loan debt manage and pay off their loans.
    Student Loan Hero
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Financial Education
    # of U.S. Employees 58
    Website https://studentloanhero.com/
  • 28
    Synergist Computing
    Synergist Computing
    USA flag Annapolis Junction, Md.
    Custom Software Development and Consulting
    Synergist Computing is a software firm that focuses on resolving difficult technical challenges. Synergist Computing's approach is to think “outside the box” to create unconventional yet imaginative solutions that afford our customers a greater opportunity for efficiency and success.
    Synergist Computing
    Location USA flag Annapolis Junction, Md.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Custom Software Development and Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 36
    Website http://www.synergistcomputing.com
  • 29
    Möbius Partners
    Möbius Partners
    USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Value Added Reseller
    Möbius Partners provides clients with advanced and strategic technologies to help them innovate, transform and deliver positive business outcomes.
    Möbius Partners
    Location USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Year Founded 2000
    Sector Value Added Reseller
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website http://www.mobiuspartners.com
  • 30
    Area 1 Security
    Area 1 Security
    USA flag Redwood City, Calif.
    Enterprise Software
    Area 1 preempts phishing attacks to address the root cause of most breaches. The company continuously scans the entire internet to proactively discover phishing campaigns and infrastructure.
    Area 1 Security
    Location USA flag Redwood City, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 43
    Website https://area1security.com
  • 31
    ClickFunnels
    ClickFunnels
    USA flag Eagle, Idaho
    Mass Market Software
    ClickFunnels helps people grow their companies through online sales funnels.
    ClickFunnels
    Location USA flag Eagle, Idaho
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Mass Market Software
    # of U.S. Employees 60
    Website https://www.clickfunnels.com
  • 32
    MaidPro Franchise
    MaidPro Franchise
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Cleaning and Maintenance
    MaidPro is a residential cleaning franchisor.
    MaidPro Franchise
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 1991
    Sector Cleaning and Maintenance
    # of U.S. Employees 60
    Website https://www.maidpro.com
  • 33
    Cadre
    Cadre
    USA flag New York City, N.Y.
    FinTech
    Cadre is a technology-enabled real estate investment platform that provides qualified individuals and institutions access to fully vetted commercial real-estate opportunities.
    Cadre
    Location USA flag New York City, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector FinTech
    # of U.S. Employees 62
    Website http://www.cadre.com
  • 34
    Levatas
    Levatas
    USA flag Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
    Web-Based Services
    Levatas is a digital-transformation agency that uses technology and data science to enhance the digital customer experience.
    Levatas
    Location USA flag Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
    Year Founded 2006
    Sector Web-Based Services
    # of U.S. Employees 65
    Website http://levatas.com
  • 35
    Globalization Partners
    Globalization Partners
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Human Resources
    Globalization Partners helps companies expand internationally. Through its platform, companies can hire employees overseas without having to navigate complex international legal, tax and HR issues.
    Globalization Partners
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Human Resources
    # of U.S. Employees 48
    Website https://www.globalization-partners.com/
  • 36
    LogicPrep
    LogicPrep
    USA flag Armonk, N.Y.
    Educational Consulting
    LogicPrep is an independent education company that specializes in preparing high school students for college by them through test prep curriculum(SAT/ACT/Subject Tests/APs) and advising.
    LogicPrep
    Location USA flag Armonk, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Educational Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 39
    Website https://www.logicprep.com/
  • 37
    DMV.ORG
    DMV.ORG
    USA flag Encinitas, Calif.
    Publishing House
    DMV.ORG helps drivers with DMV-related issues. The company takes all the information found on each state's DMV site and condense it down, so consumers can access everything they need in one convenient place.
    DMV.ORG
    Location USA flag Encinitas, Calif.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Publishing House
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website http://www.dmv.org
  • 38
    Concept Technology
    Concept Technology
    USA flag Nashville, Tenn.
    Managed Services and Outsourcing
    Concept Technology Inc. is an outsourced IT department providing IT services to small and mid-sized businesses in the greater Nashville area.
    Concept Technology
    Location USA flag Nashville, Tenn.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Managed Services and Outsourcing
    # of U.S. Employees 46
    Website https://concepttechnologyinc.com
  • 39
    Regents Capital Corporation
    Regents Capital Corporation
    USA flag Costa Mesa, Calif.
    Financial Services and Insurance
    Regents Capital is an independent commercial equipment finance firm with direct funding capabilities and is committed to changing the way companies finance equipment.
    Regents Capital Corporation
    Location USA flag Costa Mesa, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Financial Services and Insurance
    # of U.S. Employees 51
    Website http://www.regentscapital.com
  • 40
    Smart City Locating
    Smart City Locating
    USA flag Dallas, Texas
    Apartment Locating
    Smart City Locating is a free, full service apartment locator for Dallas residents.
    Smart City Locating
    Location USA flag Dallas, Texas
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Apartment Locating
    # of U.S. Employees 59
    Website https://www.smartcitylocating.com
  • 41
    FlexJobs
    FlexJobs
    USA flag Boulder, Colo.
    Employment
    FlexJobs is an online service for professionals seeking remote, flexible schedule, part-time and freelance jobs, FlexJobs offers opportunities in over 50 career categories, ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time.
    FlexJobs
    Location USA flag Boulder, Colo.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Employment
    # of U.S. Employees 46
    Website https://www.flexjobs.com/
  • 42
    Bridgeworth
    Bridgeworth
    USA flag Birmingham, Ala.
    Wealth Management
    Bridgeworth is a financial planning firm, focused on assisting thousands of clients plan for and transitioned into retirement while addressing their ongoing needs such as estate, income and generational planning.
    Bridgeworth
    Location USA flag Birmingham, Ala.
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Wealth Management
    # of U.S. Employees 54
    Website https://www.bridgeworthfinancial.com
  • 43
    RevUnit
    RevUnit
    USA flag Bentonville, Ark.
    Enterprise Software
    RevUnit is a strategy and product studio that partners with some of the world’s largest enterprises to help their employees work better through technology.
    RevUnit
    Location USA flag Bentonville, Ark.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 65
    Website https://revunit.com/
  • 44
    YouEarnedIt
    YouEarnedIt
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Human Resources
    YouEarnedIt partners with global organizations to drive company culture and improve bottom-line performance metrics through a more engaged workforce and connected teams. Its software platform drives engagement and delivers a personalized experience to employees through real-time recognition and feedback, meaningful rewards and experiences, connection, collaboration, and actionable insights.
    YouEarnedIt
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Human Resources
    # of U.S. Employees 74
    Website https://youearnedit.com/
  • 45
    North 6th Agency
    North 6th Agency
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Brand Communications
    North 6th Agency is a brand communications and social media agency. Its client roster includes emerging, mid-sized and enterprise brands from more than 30 industries.
    North 6th Agency
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Brand Communications
    # of U.S. Employees 44
    Website http://www.n6a.com
  • 46
    Passco Companies
    Passco Companies
    USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Real Estate
    Passco Companies offers a full set of real-estate services including asset and property management, leasing, as well as property development and construction.
    Passco Companies
    Location USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Year Founded 1998
    Sector Real Estate
    # of U.S. Employees 68
    Website http://www.passco.com
  • 47
    Ambassador
    Ambassador
    USA flag Royal Oak, Mich.
    Marketing Technology
    Ambassador provides marketing teams software to automate the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding, and managing affiliates, influencers, partners and fans. This allows B2B companies, consumer brands and agencies to build, scale and optimize referral marketing programs.
    Ambassador
    Location USA flag Royal Oak, Mich.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Marketing Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 37
    Website https://www.getambassador.com/
  • 48
    Private Ocean Wealth Management
    Private Ocean Wealth Management
    USA flag San Rafael, Calif.
    Wealth Management
    Private Ocean is a wealth management firm. It is structured to provide the personal, hands-on service of a smaller boutique firm while harnessing the power and depth of a larger one.
    Private Ocean Wealth Management
    Location USA flag San Rafael, Calif.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Wealth Management
    # of U.S. Employees 39
    Website http://www.privateocean.com/
  • 49
    TruQua
    TruQua
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Information Technology
    TruQua is a boutique consulting and software development firm. It helps Fortune 500 companies organize and analyze their financials using SAP, allowing them greater visibility into how their company is running.
    TruQua
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Information Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 49
    Website http://www.truqua.com
  • 50
    Charm City Run
    Charm City Run
    USA flag Lutherville Timonium, Md.
    Retail
    Charm City Run is a running and walking specialty company that is committed to fitting every customer in the right shoe. It strives to make sure that all of customers' running and walking needs are met, whether that is through shoes and other gear or training programs and races.
    Charm City Run
    Location USA flag Lutherville Timonium, Md.
    Year Founded 2002
    Sector Retail
    # of U.S. Employees 70
    Website https://www.charmcityrun.com
  • 51
    NodeSource
    NodeSource
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Enterprise Software
    NodeSource empowers organizations to successfully design, build, and manage Node.js applications and compete in the modern digital era.
    NodeSource
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 42
    Website https://nodesource.com
  • 52
    MassPay
    MassPay
    USA flag Beverly, Mass.
    HR and Payroll
    MassPay’s cloud-based solution helps businesses streamline HR and payroll, administer benefits, onboard new hires, capture work hours via time and attendance, and create a high-performance team through goal setting and performance reviews.
    MassPay
    Location USA flag Beverly, Mass.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector HR and Payroll
    # of U.S. Employees 44
    Website https://www.masspaysolutions.com/
  • 53
    MEBO International (subsidary of Mebo Group)
    MEBO International (subsidary of Mebo Group)
    USA flag Ontario, Calif.
    Pharmaceuticals
    MEBO International is an enterprise group applying new life science to benefit humans around the world.
    MEBO International (subsidary of Mebo Group)
    Location USA flag Ontario, Calif.
    Year Founded 2001
    Sector Pharmaceuticals
    # of U.S. Employees 48
    Website http://www.mebo.com/
  • 54
    GRS Group
    GRS Group
    USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Commercial Transaction Services
    Global Realty Services Group provides responsive support and a suite of commercial real-estate service solutions that address asset performance throughout its life cycle.
    GRS Group
    Location USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Commercial Transaction Services
    # of U.S. Employees 50
    Website http://www.grs-global.com
  • 55
    Financial Finesse
    Financial Finesse
    USA flag El Segundo, Calif.
    Financial Wellness Provider
    Financial Finesse is a financial wellness company helps people achieve financial security. It provides personalized and innovative financial education and coaching to organizations and Fortune 1000 companies.
    Financial Finesse
    Location USA flag El Segundo, Calif.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Financial Wellness Provider
    # of U.S. Employees 44
    Website https://www.financialfinesse.com/
  • 56
    Status Labs
    Status Labs
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    PR and Communications
    Status Labs is a digital reputation management firm offering public relations, SEO and online reputation management services.
    Status Labs
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector PR and Communications
    # of U.S. Employees 54
    Website http://statuslabs.com
  • 57
    Potratz Partners Advertising
    Potratz Partners Advertising
    USA flag Schenectady, N.Y.
    Digital Marketing
    Potratz Partners Advertising is a full service digital marketing agency known for its social media content, video production and consultation services.
    Potratz Partners Advertising
    Location USA flag Schenectady, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Digital Marketing
    # of U.S. Employees 37
    Website https://www.potratzny.com/
  • 58
    Klement Family Dental
    Klement Family Dental
    USA flag St. Petersburg, Fla.
    Private Dental Practice
    Klement Family Dental is a dentist office serving the St. Petersburg community since 1971 with the belief that beautiful smiles brighten lives, and healthy teeth and gums are essential to a healthy life.
    Klement Family Dental
    Location USA flag St. Petersburg, Fla.
    Year Founded 1982
    Sector Private Dental Practice
    # of U.S. Employees 55
    Website http://www.StPeteDentist.com
  • 59
    Symmetry Financial Group
    Symmetry Financial Group
    USA flag Swannanoa, N.C.
    Life Insurance, Annuities and Retirement Investment
    Symmetry Financial Group is an insurance marketing organization. Each of its state licensed representatives are independent insurance brokers, and with that freedom they have the resources to provide customers with a number of options and prices.
    Symmetry Financial Group
    Location USA flag Swannanoa, N.C.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Life Insurance, Annuities and Retirement Investment
    # of U.S. Employees 46
    Website http://www.sfglife.com
  • 60
    Life360
    Life360
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Security Tech Mobile App
    Life360 is a location and driving safety service that helps protect and connect families by offering intelligent location sharing, coordination and driving safety features.
    Life360
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Security Tech Mobile App
    # of U.S. Employees 61
    Website https://www.life360.com/
  • 61
    Fundera
    Fundera
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    FinTech
    Fundera provides expert insights and tailored solutions -- from loans to credit cards to banking -- so business owners can shop and compare their financial options to make business decisions.
    Fundera
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector FinTech
    # of U.S. Employees 62
    Website https://www.fundera.com/
  • 62
    Rehab United
    Rehab United
    USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Physical Therapy
    Rehab United provides a variety of health and wellness services including physical therapy, massage, fitness, nutrition, and acupuncture.
    Rehab United
    Location USA flag San Diego, Calif.
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Physical Therapy
    # of U.S. Employees 67
    Website https://rehabunited.com/
  • 63
    Buzz Franchise Brands
    Buzz Franchise Brands
    USA flag Virginia Beach, Va.
    Consumer Services
    Buzz Franchise Brands is a multi-brand franchising company that builds companies that get people talking. Buzz Franchise Brands includes pool cleaning and maintenance franchise Pool Scouts as well as residential cleaning company Home Clean Heroes and was the founder of mosquito control franchise Mosquito Joe.
    Buzz Franchise Brands
    Location USA flag Virginia Beach, Va.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Consumer Services
    # of U.S. Employees 53
    Website https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/
  • 64
    Payscout
    Payscout
    USA flag Sherman Oaks, Calif.
    Payment Processing
    Payscout is a payment processing provider connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM and alternative payment networks.
    Payscout
    Location USA flag Sherman Oaks, Calif.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Payment Processing
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website https://www.payscout.com
  • 65
    Fattmerchant
    Fattmerchant
    USA flag Orlando, Fla.
    Payments
    Fattmerchant provides payment technology solutions for U.S. businesses, focusing on credit card processing, real human customer support and simple merchant services.
    Fattmerchant
    Location USA flag Orlando, Fla.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Payments
    # of U.S. Employees 50
    Website http://Fattmerchant.com
  • 66
    Geneva Supply
    Geneva Supply
    USA flag Delavan, Wis.
    Wholesale Distribution
    Geneva Supply is a 360-degree solution for manufacturers. The company partners with more than 100 manufacturers helping them with compliance, packaging, online marketing strategies, logistics and representation.
    Geneva Supply
    Location USA flag Delavan, Wis.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Wholesale Distribution
    # of U.S. Employees 55
    Website http://www.genevasupply.com
  • 67
    X by 2
    X by 2
    USA flag Farmington Hills, Mich.
    Custom Software Development & Consulting
    X by 2 helps companies in the insurance and healthcare spaces achieve their strategic goals and objectives through transformational business technology initiatives. It accomplishes this by working with clients to understand their business pain points and aspirations, and work with them to create, execute and implement strategies.
    X by 2
    Location USA flag Farmington Hills, Mich.
    Year Founded 1998
    Sector Custom Software Development & Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website http://www.xby2.com/
  • 68
    Qiigo
    Qiigo
    USA flag Roswell, Ga.
    Franchise Digital Marketing
    Qiigo provides internet marketing solutions for multi-location, national brands.
    Qiigo
    Location USA flag Roswell, Ga.
    Year Founded 2006
    Sector Franchise Digital Marketing
    # of U.S. Employees 62
    Website https://www.qiigo.com
  • 69
    Nomadic Real Estate
    Nomadic Real Estate
    USA flag Washington, D.C.
    Property Management
    Nomadic Real Estate is a residential property management and real-estate sales firm.
    Nomadic Real Estate
    Location USA flag Washington, D.C.
    Year Founded 2005
    Sector Property Management
    # of U.S. Employees 35
    Website http://www.nomadicrealestate.com
  • 70
    MKS2
    MKS2
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Government Services and IT
    Providing a full suite of information technology and cybersecurity services to its customers, including software development, help desk configuration management and vulnerability scanning.
    MKS2
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Government Services and IT
    # of U.S. Employees 50
    Website http://www.mks2.com
  • 71
    Northwoods Web Solutions
    Northwoods Web Solutions
    USA flag Shorewood, Wis.
    Digital Marketing and Software Development
    Northwoods Web Solutions provides digital strategy, web design and development, custom software development and ongoing digital marketing services to companies nationwide and throughout the world.
    Northwoods Web Solutions
    Location USA flag Shorewood, Wis.
    Year Founded 1998
    Sector Digital Marketing and Software Development
    # of U.S. Employees 36
    Website https://www.northwoodsoft.com/
  • 72
    PS260
    PS260
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Post Production
    PS260 is a boutique media company offering editorial, post-production, visual effects and graphic solutions across all viewable platforms.
    PS260
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2002
    Sector Post Production
    # of U.S. Employees 36
    Website http://www.ps260.com/
  • 73
    Organa Brands
    Organa Brands
    USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Consumer Goods
    Organa Brand is a cannabis distributor in the United States.
    Organa Brands
    Location USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Consumer Goods
    # of U.S. Employees 60
    Website https://organabrands.com
  • 74
    Krilogy Financial
    Krilogy Financial
    USA flag St. Louis, Miss.
    Investment Management
    Krilogy is a money management firm that takes an institutional-style approach, and has a disciplined, dynamic rebalancing process that leads to less volatility in returns.
    Krilogy Financial
    Location USA flag St. Louis, Miss.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Investment Management
    # of U.S. Employees 42
    Website http://www.krilogy.com
  • 75
    Springbuk
    Springbuk
    USA flag Indianapolis, Ind.
    Health and Information Technology
    Springbuk is a health intelligence software that helps people in an health ecosystem glean actionable insights to improve wellbeing and contain claims' costs. Its software is leveraged by employers, insurance brokers, onsite clinics, third-party administrators, and wellness vendors to identify avoidable medical and prescription spending.
    Springbuk
    Location USA flag Indianapolis, Ind.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Health and Information Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 66
    Website https://www.springbuk.com
  • 1
    Zurixx
    Zurixx
    USA flag Cottonwood Heights, Utah
    Financial Education
    Zurixx develops, promotes, sells and fulfills financial education programs throughout the United States and Canada. Its multi-phase educational process equips students with the tools, knowledge and resources they need to be financially successful. Zurixx partners with internationally-known celebrities from ABC, A&E, HGTV, and DIY Networks.
    Zurixx
    Location USA flag Cottonwood Heights, Utah
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Financial Education
    # of U.S. Employees 81
    Website http://www.zurixx.com
  • 2
    Upside Travel
    Upside Travel
    USA flag Washington, D.C.
    Travel / Vacation
    Upside is an online travel service exclusively for business travelers.
    Upside Travel
    Location USA flag Washington, D.C.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Travel / Vacation
    # of U.S. Employees 87
    Website http://www.upside.com
  • 3
    8z Real Estate
    8z Real Estate
    USA flag Boulder, Colo.
    Agents / Brokers
    8z Real Estate is a real-estate brokerage firm that provides home buyers and sellers with market data and online tools, along with the knowledge and expertise of professionals on the ground.
    8z Real Estate
    Location USA flag Boulder, Colo.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Agents / Brokers
    # of U.S. Employees 159
    Website https://8z.com
  • 4
    CBH Homes
    CBH Homes
    USA flag Meridian, Idaho
    New Home Construction
    CBH Homes is a home builder and real-estate firm.
    CBH Homes
    Location USA flag Meridian, Idaho
    Year Founded 1992
    Sector New Home Construction
    # of U.S. Employees 89
    Website https://cbhhomes.com/
  • 5
    N2 Publishing
    N2 Publishing
    USA flag Wilmington, N.C.
    Neighborhood Publications
    N2 Publishing produces neighborhood publications that create a sense of community and support local businesses.
    N2 Publishing
    Location USA flag Wilmington, N.C.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector Neighborhood Publications
    # of U.S. Employees 230
    Website https://n2pub.com/
  • 6
    Duolingo
    Duolingo
    USA flag Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Education
    Duolingo is a language-learning platform and education app. The platform is available on iOS, Android and web and offers nearly 80 courses across 31 distinct languages.
    Duolingo
    Location USA flag Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Education
    # of U.S. Employees 99
    Website https://www.duolingo.com/
  • 7
    Metric Theory
    Metric Theory
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Advertising
    Metric Theory provides technology-enhanced SEM, paid social and display advertising services for its clients.
    Metric Theory
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Advertising
    # of U.S. Employees 86
    Website https://metrictheory.com/
  • 8
    Acceleration Partners
    Acceleration Partners
    USA flag Needham, Mass.
    Advertising and Marketing
    Acceleration Partners is an affiliate marketing agency focused on delivering brand-aligned customer acquisition programs for the world’s largest brands.
    Acceleration Partners
    Location USA flag Needham, Mass.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Advertising and Marketing
    # of U.S. Employees 93
    Website https://www.accelerationpartners.com/
  • 9
    HNI Risk Services
    HNI Risk Services
    USA flag New Berlin, Wis.
    General Insurance
    HNI Risk Services is a risk-advising company that provides insurance, benefits and strategies to its clients.
    HNI Risk Services
    Location USA flag New Berlin, Wis.
    Year Founded 1963
    Sector General Insurance
    # of U.S. Employees 137
    Website http://www.hni.com
  • 10
    Ytel
    Ytel
    USA flag Foothill Ranch, Calif.
    Telecommunications and Cable
    Ytel powers communications for businesses to build deeper relationships through human interaction. It offers a communications API that enables voice, messaging and mail that integrate with existing applications, along with a contact center application built for lead generation and sales acceleration.
    Ytel
    Location USA flag Foothill Ranch, Calif.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Telecommunications and Cable
    # of U.S. Employees 85
    Website https://ytel.com/
  • 11
    Liftoff Mobile
    Liftoff Mobile
    USA flag Palo Alto, Calif.
    Enterprise Software
    Liftoff is a mobile app marketing and retargeting platform that uses post-install data to run true ROI-optimized user acquisition and retention campaigns. With Liftoff, campaigns are optimized to drive actions beyond the install or making a purchase.
    Liftoff Mobile
    Location USA flag Palo Alto, Calif.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 84
    Website http://www.liftoff.io
  • 12
    Hireology
    Hireology
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Vertical Industry Software Products and Services
    Hireology provides hiring software to small and medium-sized businesses to help business owners build their best teams.
    Hireology
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Vertical Industry Software Products and Services
    # of U.S. Employees 153
    Website http://www.hireology.com
  • 13
    ReliaQuest
    ReliaQuest
    USA flag Tampa, Fla.
    Cybersecurity
    ReliaQuest's IT security technology is delivered as a customized service, allowing enterprise security teams to stay agile without compromising quality.
    ReliaQuest
    Location USA flag Tampa, Fla.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Cybersecurity
    # of U.S. Employees 210
    Website http://www.reliaquest.com
  • 14
    AccountingDepartment.com
    AccountingDepartment.com
    USA flag Bonita Springs, Fla.
    Bookkeeping and Controller Services
    AccountingDepartment.com is an bookkeeping and controller services that serves the businesses of entrepreneurs, executives, government contractors, and the like by providing an entire outsourced accounting department.
    AccountingDepartment.com
    Location USA flag Bonita Springs, Fla.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector Bookkeeping and Controller Services
    # of U.S. Employees 106
    Website https://www.accountingdepartment.com/
  • 15
    SpareFoot
    SpareFoot
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Moving and Storage
    SpareFoot.com is a marketplace for storage, making it easier to move and store your stuff. Its website lets you find and compare storage deals and rent online or by phone for free.
    SpareFoot
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Moving and Storage
    # of U.S. Employees 90
    Website https://www.sparefoot.com/
  • 16
    Red Dot Storage
    Red Dot Storage
    USA flag Louisville, Colo.
    Real Estate Investment
    Red Dot Storage is a technology-based self storage company located out of Louisville, Colorado.
    Red Dot Storage
    Location USA flag Louisville, Colo.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Real Estate Investment
    # of U.S. Employees 97
    Website https://www.reddotstorage.com/
  • 17
    Zlien
    Zlien
    USA flag New Orleans, La.
    Web-Based Services
    Zlien is a collaboration-driven construction payment ecosystem that completes job information and empowers contractors, suppliers and other industry stakeholders to always get what they've earned. Customers use Zlien to exchange and collaborate around payment documents like lien waivers, pay applications and preliminary notices, and to complete the picture of who else is on their job, enabling better visibility, smooth paperwork exchanges and faster payments.
    Zlien
    Location USA flag New Orleans, La.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Web-Based Services
    # of U.S. Employees 84
    Website https://www.zlien.com/
  • 18
    PAN Communications
    PAN Communications
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Public Relations
    PAN Communications is a marketing and public relations agency for B2B tech and healthcare brands.
    PAN Communications
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 1995
    Sector Public Relations
    # of U.S. Employees 124
    Website https://www.pancommunications.com
  • 19
    ACV Auctions
    ACV Auctions
    USA flag Buffalo, N.Y.
    Automotive
    ACV Auctions hosts live mobile auctions for new and used car dealers. Cars are listed and sold to dealerships nationwide in online, individual, 20-minute auctions without ever leaving the lot.
    ACV Auctions
    Location USA flag Buffalo, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2015
    Sector Automotive
    # of U.S. Employees 246
    Website http://acvauctions.com
  • 20
    MX
    MX
    USA flag Lehi, Utah
    Financial technology
    MX, a fintech provider, enables financial institutions and fintech companies to gather, enrich, present, and act on data
    MX
    Location USA flag Lehi, Utah
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Financial technology
    # of U.S. Employees 153
    Website https://data.mx.com/
  • 21
    Vivax Pros
    Vivax Pros
    USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Construction
    Vivax Pros protects and beautify homes through its networks of painters, roofers, window replacement experts and deck build contractors.
    Vivax Pros
    Location USA flag Denver, Colo.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector Construction
    # of U.S. Employees 165
    Website https://www.vivaxpros.com
  • 22
    Verified First
    Verified First
    USA flag Meridian, Idaho
    Background Screening and Pre-Employment Services
    Verified First is a background screening company that helps businesses with its employment decisions by providing the most accurate information available.
    Verified First
    Location USA flag Meridian, Idaho
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Background Screening and Pre-Employment Services
    # of U.S. Employees 85
    Website http://www.verifiedfirst.com/
  • 23
    Swoon Group
    Swoon Group
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Staffing Firm
    Swoon is a consulting and staffing firm that focuses on the people first and the placement second.
    Swoon Group
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Staffing Firm
    # of U.S. Employees 95
    Website https://swoonstaffing.com/
  • 24
    VICIS
    VICIS
    USA flag Seattle, Wash.
    Sports Technology
    VICIS is a Seattle-based sports technology company. Its inaugural product, the ZERO1 football helmet, launched in 2017 and was worn by players on 18 NFL teams.
    VICIS
    Location USA flag Seattle, Wash.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Sports Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 89
    Website https://vicis.com/
  • 25
    Assessment Intervention Management
    Assessment Intervention Management
    USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Education
    Assessment Intervention Management is a consulting firm providing a one-stop shop for special education services to children and schools.
    Assessment Intervention Management
    Location USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Education
    # of U.S. Employees 89
    Website http://aimllcconsulting.com
  • 26
    Home Instead
    Home Instead
    USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Senior Care
    The Home Instead Senior Care network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families.
    Home Instead
    Location USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Year Founded 1994
    Sector Senior Care
    # of U.S. Employees 170
    Website https://www.homeinstead.com/
  • 27
    Ubiquity Retirement + Savings
    Ubiquity Retirement + Savings
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Retirement
    Ubiquity Retirement + Savings is a flat-fee 401K provider for small businesses.
    Ubiquity Retirement + Savings
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Retirement
    # of U.S. Employees 80
    Website https://www.myubiquity.com/
  • 28
    RPM
    RPM
    USA flag Royal Oak, Mich.
    Logistics
    RPM manages all transportation needs across the entire spectrum of any supply chain. Its freight, vehicle and bulk divisions are driven via advanced proprietary technology and managed by its customer and carrier -acing teams.
    RPM
    Location USA flag Royal Oak, Mich.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Logistics
    # of U.S. Employees 133
    Website http://www.loadrpm.com
  • 29
    EDA Contractors
    EDA Contractors
    USA flag Bensalem, Pa.
    Roofing and Siding
    EDA specializes on the exterior envelope of all commercial, institutional and industrial buildings. Its exterior envelope includes wall panels and accessories; roofing; waterproofing; air and vapor barriers; masonry and vegetative roof systems.
    EDA Contractors
    Location USA flag Bensalem, Pa.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Roofing and Siding
    # of U.S. Employees 197
    Website http://www.edacontractor.com/
  • 30
    Vistar Media
    Vistar Media
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Advertising Technology
    Vistar Media is a programmatic technology company for digital out-of-home. Using advanced movement data analysis, the company provides targeting, seamless activation and measurement of audience-based buying across out-of-home and mobile media.
    Vistar Media
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Advertising Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 91
    Website https://www.vistarmedia.com/
  • 31
    7to7 Dental and Orthodontics
    7to7 Dental and Orthodontics
    USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Dentistry
    7to7 Dental & Orthodontics provides dental services to its community. It provides general dental services including but not limited to cleanings, teeth whitening, fillings, crowns, dental implants and cosmetic dentistry.
    7to7 Dental and Orthodontics
    Location USA flag San Antonio, Texas
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Dentistry
    # of U.S. Employees 147
    Website http://www.7to7dental.com
  • 32
    Fenway Group
    Fenway Group
    USA flag Southlake, Texas
    Custom Software Development and Consulting
    Fenway Group is a U.S.-based alternative to offshore IT factories. The company develops the next generation of IT talent resulting in the transformation of IT organizations into centers of innovation.
    Fenway Group
    Location USA flag Southlake, Texas
    Year Founded 2006
    Sector Custom Software Development and Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 194
    Website http://fenwaygroup.com
  • 33
    CapSpire
    CapSpire
    USA flag Tulsa, Okla.
    Consulting
    CapSpire is a global consulting and solutions company that solves difficult business and technology problems for commodity-focused organizations.
    CapSpire
    Location USA flag Tulsa, Okla.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 78
    Website https://www.capspire.com/
  • 34
    Tipalti
    Tipalti
    USA flag San Mateo, Calif.
    Payables Automation
    Tipalti is a payables automation solution that streamlines all phases of the accounts payable workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Hundreds of companies partner with Tipalti for its supplier payment operations including Amazon, Roku, Zumba, GoPro, Twitter and Nikon.
    Tipalti
    Location USA flag San Mateo, Calif.
    Year Founded 2010
    Sector Payables Automation
    # of U.S. Employees 86
    Website https://tipalti.com/
  • 35
    Griffis Residential
    Griffis Residential
    USA flag Greenwood Village, Colo.
    Real Estate Investment and Property Management
    Griffis Residential owns and manages a portfolio of high-quality apartment communities in premier locations.
    Griffis Residential
    Location USA flag Greenwood Village, Colo.
    Year Founded 2005
    Sector Real Estate Investment and Property Management
    # of U.S. Employees 101
    Website http://www.griffisresidential.com
  • 36
    Drift
    Drift
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Enterprise Software
    Drift uses conversational marketing and sales to help businesses buy from businesses.
    Drift
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 112
    Website https://www.drift.com/
  • 37
    Midigator
    Midigator
    USA flag American Fork, Utah
    Chargeback Reporting and Management
    Midigator is a chargeback reporting and management solution designed to keep businesses protected. It provides real-time merchant account monitoring and fights chargebacks to win revenue back.
    Midigator
    Location USA flag American Fork, Utah
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Chargeback Reporting and Management
    # of U.S. Employees 82
    Website https://midigator.com
  • 38
    Fooda
    Fooda
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Food Services
    Fooda partners with companies and office buildings to provide unique restaurant-based meal services.
    Fooda
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 2011
    Sector Food Services
    # of U.S. Employees 213
    Website http://www.fooda.com
  • 39
    LaSalle Network
    LaSalle Network
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Staffing
    LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, management resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search.
    LaSalle Network
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 1998
    Sector Staffing
    # of U.S. Employees 239
    Website http://www.lasallenetwork.com
  • 40
    Medical Guardian
    Medical Guardian
    USA flag Philadelphia, Pa.
    Medical Services
    Medical Guardian is a provider of innovative medical alert systems that empower people to live a life without limits. Whether it’s an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles.
    Medical Guardian
    Location USA flag Philadelphia, Pa.
    Year Founded 2005
    Sector Medical Services
    # of U.S. Employees 219
    Website https://www.medicalguardian.com/
  • 41
    OnPrem Solution Partners
    OnPrem Solution Partners
    USA flag Manhattan Beach, Calif.
    Consulting
    OnPrem is a consulting firm specializing in strategy, technology innovation and delivery. Working with global companies in the media & entertainment industry, CPG, automotive, and retail industries, OnPrem helps clients improve performance through technology investment and optimization of the existing business operations and technical landscape.
    OnPrem Solution Partners
    Location USA flag Manhattan Beach, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 146
    Website http://www.onprem.com/
  • 42
    Digital Remedy
    Digital Remedy
    USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Advertising and Marketing Technology
    Digital Remedy is a digital media solutions company leading the tech enabled marketing space. AdReady is a digital media execution partner for advertisers and publishers. AdReady provides customizable, turnkey, platform-based services that deliver cross-channel solutions designed to drive campaign performance. Nibble develops unique content and engagement strategies for advertisers, publishers and social influencers. Our expertise and vetted knowledge in content production and performance allows us to customize distribution strategies that engage users and grow audiences. Digital Remedy enables publishers, advertisers, and influencers to access the full potential of their digital assets.
    Digital Remedy
    Location USA flag New York, N.Y.
    Year Founded 2001
    Sector Advertising and Marketing Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 116
    Website http://www.digitalremedy.com/
  • 43
    Markon Solutions
    Markon Solutions
    USA flag Falls Church, Va.
    Consulting
    Markon Solutions is a consulting firm. Its professionals support commercial clients, as well as intelligence, defense and civil agencies. Markon Solutions specializes in facilities support, financial management, acquisitions management, training support and security consulting services.
    Markon Solutions
    Location USA flag Falls Church, Va.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 208
    Website https://markonsolutions.com/
  • 44
    Best Home Services
    Best Home Services
    USA flag Naples, Fla.
    Air Conditioning, Electrical, and Plumbing
    Best Home Services is a provider of residential air conditioning, electrical, plumbing and drains.
    Best Home Services
    Location USA flag Naples, Fla.
    Year Founded 1980
    Sector Air Conditioning, Electrical, and Plumbing
    # of U.S. Employees 175
    Website https://www.getbest.com
  • 45
    Bevara
    Bevara
    USA flag Waukesha, Wis.
    Cleaning and Maintenance
    Bevara is a third-party maintenance company that provides a wide range of maintenance services for any type of facility, but most commonly commercial retail, industrial and office buildings.
    Bevara
    Location USA flag Waukesha, Wis.
    Year Founded 2014
    Sector Cleaning and Maintenance
    # of U.S. Employees 97
    Website http://bevarabuildingservices.com/
  • 46
    Zumasys
    Zumasys
    USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Managed Services and Outsourcing
    Zumasys’ flagship product is jBASE, a NoSQL database and application platform used by large international banks in the world. jBASE’s native architecture delivers high performance, scalability and turnkey integration of any database on the market, and it is ideal for PICK MultiValue applications that need to be modernized.
    Zumasys
    Location USA flag Irvine, Calif.
    Year Founded 2000
    Sector Managed Services and Outsourcing
    # of U.S. Employees 78
    Website http://www.zumasys.com
  • 47
    Leanplum
    Leanplum
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Marketing Technology
    Leanplum is a mobile marketing platform built for engagement. Brands rely on Leanplum to help them orchestrate multi-channel campaigns -- from messaging to the in-app experience -- all from a single, integrated platform.
    Leanplum
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2012
    Sector Marketing Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 156
    Website https://www.leanplum.com/
  • 48
    AArete
    AArete
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Consulting
    AArete is a management consulting firm with locations across the U.S. and London. It excels at optimizing revenue, supply chains, improving performance and reducing costs for clients.
    AArete
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Consulting
    # of U.S. Employees 162
    Website http://www.aarete.com
  • 49
    Storyblocks
    Storyblocks
    USA flag Arlington, Va.
    Information Technology
    Storyblocks is your one-stop-shop for high quality stock media. It provides unique video, image, and audio libraries; marketplace content for both footage and photos and all the building blocks for amazing stories.
    Storyblocks
    Location USA flag Arlington, Va.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Information Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 93
    Website https://www.storyblocks.com/
  • 50
    WordStream
    WordStream
    USA flag Boston, Mass.
    SaaS
    WordStream helps business optimize and maximize their paid online advertising across Google, Facebook and Bing.
    WordStream
    Location USA flag Boston, Mass.
    Year Founded 2007
    Sector SaaS
    # of U.S. Employees 238
    Website www.wordstream.com
  • 1
    Goosehead Insurance
    Goosehead Insurance
    USA flag Westlake, Texas
    General Insurance
    Goosehead Insurance is an independent personal lines insurance agency. Goosehead represents more than 80 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and more than 400 franchise locations.
    Goosehead Insurance
    Location USA flag Westlake, Texas
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector General Insurance
    # of U.S. Employees 341
    Website https://www.gooseheadinsurance.com/
  • 2
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate
    USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Agents and Brokers
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate offers real estate services that include relocation, fine homes, rentals, short sales, commercial and investment properties.
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate
    Location USA flag Omaha, Neb.
    Year Founded 1984
    Sector Agents and Brokers
    # of U.S. Employees 661
    Website https://www.bhhsamb.com/
  • 3
    HubSpot
    HubSpot
    USA flag Cambridge, Mass.
    B2B Software
    HubSpot is an inbound marketing, sales and CRM growth stack. HubSpot Marketing includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation and reporting and analytics. HubSpot Sales enables sales and service teams to have more effective conversations with leads, prospects and customers. HubSpot CRM helps sales teams organize, track and grow their pipeline.
    HubSpot
    Location USA flag Cambridge, Mass.
    Year Founded 2006
    Sector B2B Software
    # of U.S. Employees 1633
    Website https://www.hubspot.com/
  • 4
    Power Home Remodeling Group
    Power Home Remodeling Group
    USA flag Chester, Pa.
    Home Improvement and Remodeling
    Power Home Remodeling Group is an exterior home remodeler. It provides energy-saving and environmentally friendly remodeling solutions to residents across its operating territories.
    Power Home Remodeling Group
    Location USA flag Chester, Pa.
    Year Founded 1992
    Sector Home Improvement and Remodeling
    # of U.S. Employees 2284
    Website http://www.powerhrg.com
  • 5
    Curriculum Associates
    Curriculum Associates
    USA flag North Billerica, Mass.
    Publishing
    Curriculum Associates focuses on a blended learning approach, evolving along with schools as they focus more on digital content. It designs print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, along with data management tools to address the needs of today's student and help teachers save time in the classroom.
    Curriculum Associates
    Location USA flag North Billerica, Mass.
    Year Founded 1969
    Sector Publishing
    # of U.S. Employees 808
    Website https://www.curriculumassociates.com/
  • 6
    Integration Partners
    Integration Partners
    USA flag Lexington, Mass.
    Value Added Reseller
    Integration Partners is an IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Its solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with cloud, security, collaboration, core infrastructure and managed services.
    Integration Partners
    Location USA flag Lexington, Mass.
    Year Founded 1999
    Sector Value Added Reseller
    # of U.S. Employees 355
    Website https://integrationpartners.com/
  • 7
    Weifield Group Contracting
    Weifield Group Contracting
    USA flag Centennial, Colo.
    Electrical
    Weifield Group Contracting provides cutting-edge electrical construction, professional expertise of its employees and innovative technologies to build energy-efficient buildings
    Weifield Group Contracting
    Location USA flag Centennial, Colo.
    Year Founded 2002
    Sector Electrical
    # of U.S. Employees 354
    Website http://www.weifieldcontracting.com/
  • 8
    Cohesity
    Cohesity
    USA flag San Jose, Calif.
    Infrastructure Software
    Cohesity makes its customers' data work for them by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Cohesity counts many global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its customer base.
    Cohesity
    Location USA flag San Jose, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Infrastructure Software
    # of U.S. Employees 382
    Website https://www.cohesity.com/
  • 9
    Pluralsight
    Pluralsight
    USA flag Farmington, Utah
    SaaS
    Pluralsight is a technology learning platform that helps enterprises learn and adopt the most critical technologies faster. With Pluralsight, CIOs, CTOs and technology leaders can align specific skill sets to relevant projects, support business objectives and drive the company’s next phase of innovation on time, on budget, and securely.
    Pluralsight
    Location USA flag Farmington, Utah
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector SaaS
    # of U.S. Employees 823
    Website https://www.pluralsight.com/
  • 10
    CWS Apartment Homes
    CWS Apartment Homes
    USA flag Austin, Texas
    Property Management
    Apartment Homes is a real-estate management company specializing in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of apartment communities in fast growing U.S. cities.
    CWS Apartment Homes
    Location USA flag Austin, Texas
    Year Founded 1969
    Sector Property Management
    # of U.S. Employees 720
    Website http://www.cwsapartments.com
  • 11
    Kabbage
    Kabbage
    USA flag Atlanta, Ga.
    Financial Data Technology
    Kabbage is a financial services data and technology platform that provides access to automated funding to small businesses in minutes. Kabbage leverages data generated through business activity such as accounting data, online sales, shipping and dozens of other sources to understand performance and deliver fast, flexible funding in real time.
    Kabbage
    Location USA flag Atlanta, Ga.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Financial Data Technology
    # of U.S. Employees 315
    Website https://www.kabbage.com/
  • 12
    Pivotal Software
    Pivotal Software
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Enterprise Software
    Pivotal Software combines its cloud-native platform, tools and methodology to empower the world’s largest organizations to adapt to change and build great software.
    Pivotal Software
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2013
    Sector Enterprise Software
    # of U.S. Employees 2000
    Website https://pivotal.io/
  • 13
    Instructure
    Instructure
    USA flag Salt Lake City, Utah
    SaaS
    Instructure makes teaching and learning easier through open, usable, cloud-based technologies. It has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 3,000 higher-ed, K–12 and corporate institutions throughout the world.
    Instructure
    Location USA flag Salt Lake City, Utah
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector SaaS
    # of U.S. Employees 1017
    Website https://www.instructure.com/
  • 14
    O.C. Tanner Company
    O.C. Tanner Company
    USA flag Salt Lake City, Utah
    Employee Appreciation Services and Rewards
    O.C. Tanner develops employee recognition strategies and rewards programs that help companies appreciate people who do great work. Its cloud-based solutions allow people everywhere to share, like, and comment on each other’s great work, and leaders everywhere to use big data and analytics to better understand what drives great work in their organizations.
    O.C. Tanner Company
    Location USA flag Salt Lake City, Utah
    Year Founded 1927
    Sector Employee Appreciation Services and Rewards
    # of U.S. Employees 1332
    Website http://www.octanner.com
  • 15
    American Advisors Group
    American Advisors Group
    USA flag Orange, Calif.
    Mortgage Lending
    American Advisors Group offers a suite of home equity solutions -- including home equity conversion mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages and real estate services -- that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement.
    American Advisors Group
    Location USA flag Orange, Calif.
    Year Founded 2004
    Sector Mortgage Lending
    # of U.S. Employees 1210
    Website http://www.aag.com
  • 16
    Total Quality Logistics
    Total Quality Logistics
    USA flag Cincinnati, Ohio
    Logistics
    Total Quality Logistics is a sales organization within the transportation logistics industry. Using technology and its services, Total Quality Logistics negotiates truckload, LTL and intermodal shipments for companies, matching them with carriers that have the capacity to move them.
    Total Quality Logistics
    Location USA flag Cincinnati, Ohio
    Year Founded 1997
    Sector Logistics
    # of U.S. Employees 4200
    Website http://www.tql.com
  • 17
    Cloudflare
    Cloudflare
    USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Internet Infrastructure
    Cloudflare is a company that provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, internet security and distributed domain name server services. Cloudflare protects and accelerates internet applications online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code.
    Cloudflare
    Location USA flag San Francisco, Calif.
    Year Founded 2009
    Sector Internet Infrastructure
    # of U.S. Employees 500
    Website https://www.cloudflare.com/
  • 18
    Inpro
    Inpro
    USA flag Muskego, Wis.
    Building Products
    Inpro is a provider of door and wall protection, sustainable building products, expansion joint systems and decorative surface products.
    Inpro
    Location USA flag Muskego, Wis.
    Year Founded 1979
    Sector Building Products
    # of U.S. Employees 601
    Website http://www.inprocorp.com
  • 19
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    USA flag Atlanta, Ga.
    Physicians Practice
    With more than 90 physicians Resurgens Orthopaedics is Georgia's largest orthopaedic practice. Specialty areas include spine and back care, joint replacement, sports medicine, hand, foot and workers'​ compensation. Resurgens provides full service medical care including rehabilitative therapy and imaging services.
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    Location USA flag Atlanta, Ga.
    Year Founded 1986
    Sector Physicians Practice
    # of U.S. Employees 1000
    Website https://www.resurgens.com
  • 20
    The Jellyvision Lab
    The Jellyvision Lab
    USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    SaaS
    Jellyvision is a technology company whose interactive software talks people through important, complex and potentially snooze-inducing life decisions -- like choosing a healthcare insurance plan, saving for retirement or navigating a leave of absence -- in simple, fun, and engaging ways.
    The Jellyvision Lab
    Location USA flag Chicago, Ill.
    Year Founded 1989
    Sector SaaS
    # of U.S. Employees 372
    Website https://www.jellyvision.com
  • 21
    Texas Capital Bank
    Texas Capital Bank
    USA flag Dallas, Texas
    Commercial Banking
    Texas Capital Bank is a commercial bank that delivers personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Texas Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.
    Texas Capital Bank
    Location USA flag Dallas, Texas
    Year Founded 1998
    Sector Commercial Banking
    # of U.S. Employees 1591
    Website http://texascapitalbank.com
  • 22
    CrossCountry Mortgage
    CrossCountry Mortgage
    USA flag Brecksville, Ohio
    Mortgage Lending
    CrossCountry Mortgage is a nationwide full service lender that offers a full range of home financing, refinancing and equity-based products.
    CrossCountry Mortgage
    Location USA flag Brecksville, Ohio
    Year Founded 2003
    Sector Mortgage Lending
    # of U.S. Employees 1871
    Website http://www.crosscountrymortgage.com
  • 23
    Nextiva
    Nextiva
    USA flag Scottsdale, Ariz.
    Business Cloud Communications
    Nextiva provides a cloud communications platform that includes VoIP, data analytics, hosted call center, cloud backup and storage and virtual fax.
    Nextiva
    Location USA flag Scottsdale, Ariz.
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Business Cloud Communications
    # of U.S. Employees 598
    Website https://www.nextiva.com/
  • 24
    WebPT
    WebPT
    USA flag Phoenix, Ariz.
    Software
    WebPT is a rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. Offering scheduling, documentation, billing, outcomes tracking, business reporting and system integrations, WebPT’s web-based solution is ideal for every outpatient setting -- regardless of staff size, facility type, or the number of specialties.
    WebPT
    Location USA flag Phoenix, Ariz.
    Year Founded 2008
    Sector Software
    # of U.S. Employees 475
    Website http://www.webpt.com
  • 25
    AEIConsultants
    AEIConsultants
    USA flag Walnut Creek, Calif.
    Commercial Real Estate
    AEI Consultants is an employee-owned international consulting firm that provides comprehensive services to commercial lenders, property owners, managers, tenants, and developers, industries, institutions, government agencies, and insurers, including many Fortune 500 companies. these services include environmental, property and facility assessments, zoning and energy consulting, site investigation and remediation, industrial hygiene, and construction risk management.
    AEIConsultants
    Location USA flag Walnut Creek, Calif.
    Year Founded 1992
    Sector Commercial Real Estate
    # of U.S. Employees 310
    Website https://aeiconsultants.com/
Top
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.