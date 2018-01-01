2018 Top Company Cultures List

Entrepreneur, along with Energage, present our third-annual Top Company Culture List, showcasing high-performance cultures across the U.S. We measured these companies focusing on 24 factors across seven areas: alignment, effectiveness, connection, management, engagement, leadership and basics, including pay, benefits and training.

Based on the results, we chose 150 companies to be featured in our ranking. We divided the companies based on size: small (35-74 employees), medium (75-299 employees) and large (300 or more employees).

Congrats to all.