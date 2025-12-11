Key Takeaways Mancasola used Kickstarter to help launch his Calabrian chili hot sauce brand MOTO in February of this year.

He approaches growth differently because of his music background — and is eyeing $180,000 revenue next year.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features San Francisco, California-based entrepreneur Colby Mancasola, 54. Mancasola used Kickstarter to launch his Calabrian chili hot sauce brand MOTO as a side hustle earlier this year. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of MOTO. Colby Mancasola.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I was senior director of digital strategy and insights at a luxury home goods brand when I launched MOTO as a side hustle. I have since left and am consulting part-time while I grow the brand. I am also in an indie rock band from the ’90s called Knapsack that still tours and plays festivals sporadically.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I launched a Kickstarter campaign in February of 2025 and then went live to the public in June.

I had always loved the unique characteristics of Calabrian chilis and how they enhanced Italian food. But it seemed outdated that they came in a jar and required a spoon, which also led to me destroying countless tablecloths and shirts.

Image Credit: Courtesy of MOTO

I wondered why this flavor bomb was trapped in an inconvenient jar and why America’s favorite food (pizza) didn’t have its own hot sauce when other cuisines had several. It seemed like a no-brainer to create a squeeze-bottle version given sriracha’s popularity. But no one had done it yet.

As I started testing recipes, I realized that MOTO works well beyond Italian food. For instance, it is great on egg dishes, avocado toast and sandwiches. It is really more of a flavor-enhancing condiment than a mouth-numbing hot sauce. Calabrian chilis have a deep, warm heat that is new and exciting to a lot of people. And MOTO delivers that in an easy squeeze bottle.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money/investment did it take to launch?

I spent about a year refining the recipe and researching ingredient sourcing, packaging, legal requirements and bottling. During that same time, I was refining the brand positioning in a deck that I would share with friends and family. Then, I raised about $12,000 through Kickstarter. While that may not sound like a lot of money, the response was really overwhelming and empowering. The reassurance that I wasn’t crazy was just as important as the capital.

Image Credit: Courtesy of MOTO

Are there any free or paid resources that have been especially helpful for you in starting and running this business?

Wholesale platforms like Faire and Airgoods allowed me to get into specialty retail shops across the country right out of the gate. And now MOTO is carried in over 30 states. The margins are much slimmer than direct-to-consumer, of course, but I think of it as a branding opportunity as much as I do a revenue source. It has connected me with like-minded independent business owners with whom I feel camaraderie and want to support.

Most days, something cool happens that makes me feel like I’m building something special.

When it comes to this specific business, what is something you’ve found particularly challenging and/or surprising that people who get into this type of work should be prepared for, but likely aren’t?

As a one-man band, the mode switching can make my head spin. I’m constantly toggling between designer, marketer, accountant, salesperson, customer service representative and hauler of boxes. Some days I feel like I’m doing them all relatively poorly. But most days, something cool happens that makes me feel like I’m building something special.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? What does growth and revenue look like now?

My goal for the first year has always been to build the brand, find my people and learn as much as possible. While all revenue has been reinvested to date, I will say that it started to pick up steam as the holiday rush hit in early fall.

My goals for 2026 are to pick up some regional distributors on the West Coast, grow DTC through markets and collaborations, establish an event or physical presence of some kind in San Francisco, get MOTO HQ out of my house, and have revenue come in at $120,000 to $180,000 for the year. I’m also working with my co-packer to lower costs and establish a more consistent cadence.

I think I approach growth differently because of my background in independent music. I want to build an audience organically with MOTO. One that is passionate about the product and will stick with it long term. In that analogy, national chains are like major record labels. I’m not opposed to working with them eventually. But I want to come to them with some leverage and work together in ways that I’m comfortable with.

Image Credit: Courtesy of MOTO

Trust your instincts, do things your own way and be nice to people.

How much time do you spend working on your business on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?

In the era of phones, social media and constant connectivity, I don’t really know how to answer that question. But it is different because MOTO is a passion project. I’m always thinking about it because it is a creative outlet and extension of myself. That’s a very different feeling than receiving an angry text from your corporate boss at 3 a.m.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

My two favorite things about MOTO are complete opposites. On one hand, I love the creative aspects: The design, brand building, etc. On the other hand, I love the day-to-day routine: The packing of boxes, delivering to local shops and talking sports with the postman. Norman Rockwell stuff.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

I’m no expert. I toured in an indie rock band for most of my 20s, then worked for other people for decades before striking out on my own with MOTO this year. With that said, my advice about anything is usually to trust your instincts, do things your own way and be nice to people.