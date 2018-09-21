Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018

Business France aims to introduce several French tech enterprises to the region- those, who will be present for the first time, and look to connect with GCC techies, and investors and business leaders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018
Image credit: Business France
A look at the French tech pavilion at GITEX 2017
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business France, the agency promoting the French economy and its interests globally, is all set to help French tech startups make their presence felt at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai from October 14-18, 2018, with its French Tech Pavilion. As a part of the major regional tech gathering, Business France aims to introduce several French tech enterprises to the region- those, who will be present for the first time, and look to connect with GCC techies, and investors and business leaders.

At the French Tech Pavilion space, tech companies of French origin will exhibit at GITEX, and present their latest creations in the space of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, Li-Fi (wireless communication using light), and fintech. According to a statement, there will also be a section dedicated to blockchain and open source, and includes the works of companies such as Linagora, Two-i and its emotion analysis and behavior prediction tools, Dejamobile and its contactless payment management software, SoWhen and its digital production studio, and Foxy Nerds Studio, among others.

“GITEX is one of the key events that we encourage French tech companies to take a part in annually, as it is a great way to strengthen their presence in the region,” Christelle Peyran, Regional Head of the Tech Division at Business France Middle East, says in a statement. “Several instrumental meetings have been organized on this occasion with potential partners from the UAE, KSA and Egypt. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the pavilion where our exhibitors will get a chance to interact with them at the reception area.”

French technology enterprises are quite visible and recognizable in the UAE, with the French Tech Hub in Dubai also celebrating it’s second anniversary this year. According to estimates by Business France, the turnover of French startups continues to grow- from €3 billion in 2014 to €4.2 billion in 2015. Amadeus, a major tourism and ticketing platform, will be the official partner of the French pavilion, and will also reward the most innovative French exhibitor.

Related: French Business Council Dubai MD Agnes Lopez Cruz On Supporting Entrepreneurial Minds

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018