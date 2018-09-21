Here's Why Companies Can't Dismiss the Rising Need for Cyber Security

Cyber security is among the top five growth industries along with IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility and Big Data.

In today’s age of rapidly advancing technology, every company is moving towards complete digitization of processes. From storage to communication, we are turning to online for every detail. And this is exactly why cyber security holds paramount importance today. Cyber security is among the top five growth industries along with IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility and Big Data.

Stressing on this need to turn the focus on cyber security, Trescon (international business events and consulting firm) held the second edition of Big Cyber Security Show and Awards. Focusing on the growing need and trends in cyber security, the event also also honoured individuals who have excelled in the field.

The Need For Cyber Security

As of June 2018, 62% of the urban population and 53% of rural individuals access the internet on a daily basis. An upward spike in the number of internet users open-up an equal number of avenues for cyber-threats. As the sub-continent positions itself to embrace its ‘Digital India’ leap, questions about cyber-security have cropped up.

Citizen data privacy, malicious malware, penetrative hacks, botnets and spam are just some of the minor problems that pop-up when discussing cyber-security. And with rapid expansion and development, the intensity and strength of these attacks have increased. On an average in India, companies have lost about INR 3.7 Crores (US$ 500,000)annually due to cyber-threats.

This only brings us to the rising need of cyber security in the country. With attacks in the recent past like Ransomware and WannaCry which resulted in companies being exposed to threats and dealing with leaked data, cyber security is one aspect they can’t miss out on anymore.

Learnings and Recognition

The first edition of the Big Cyber Security Show, in 2017, housed more than 150 CTOs, CIOs, CXOs, CEOs, CISOs and Cyber-Tech experts from all across the nation, as well as leaders in the field of cyber-security.

Industry leaders at the event

The second edition too saw experts from the field of cyber security come together. During the event, a series of engaging panel discussions, fire-side chats, keynote addresses and technical presentations were held that addressed the growing concerns in the cyber-security space, as well as showcased implementation strategies to help protect organisations against these concerns.

Speaking about the event, Mohammad Saleem, CEO of Trescon said, “With new technologies hitting the market every day, there is a lot of potential for exponential growth in the realm of cyber-security. Because it doesn’t matter if you’re a regional IT firm or Fortune500 conglomerate, no organisation is truly 100% safe from cyber-threats. Hence, we need to always be on our toes”.

The event also saw the glamorous ‘Big 50 CISO Awards’, which honoured and felicitated leaders, technology drivers and cyber-security experts from around India. With the awards, Trescon recognised their continuous efforts in helping organisations and institutions protect data and keep digital infrastructures safe! The show was officially sponsored by technology partners that include Reddington-IBM, Rediff Enterprise and Smokescreen, among others.