10 Songs You Must Listen To Stay Motivated

Music is a gateway to a world everyone should head to when the going gets tough!

September 26, 2018 4 min read

Everyone needs some time off from their busy and hectic schedules. While it is difficult to escape your circumstances at times, music can help you boost your life force by leaps and bounds. It can make you travel to those places and corners of your life that even you weren’t aware of. It’s time to update or refresh your playlist with these 10 songs from the legends-both old and new.

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

This song by Marven Gaye and Temi Terrell has some of the most motivating lyrics one can ever hear. What’s more is that this is a peppy number with moral. The lyrics, “Ain’t no mountain high enough/ Ain’t no valley low enough/ Ain’t no river wide enough, inspire you to believe that there isn’t anything in this world that is beyond your reach.

Money, Money, Money

The ordinary will find it relatable while the rich will find it amusing. This song is from Mamma Mia starring the one and only Meryl Streep. The entire album of Mamma Mia includes ABBA’s most iconic songs. This particular song definitely is a mood changer!

I Believe I Can Fly

Often known as Christiano Ronaldo’s favourite song, I Believe I Can Fly is a song that inspires to persevere. A bit slow yet soothing, this song has the potential to raise you from the depths of your being. Anybody who forgets that he has potential will be reminded of the same through this song.

Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman

This song, with its title, conveys a thousand words and feelings. It is sung by Carla Bruni, Italian-French songwriter, singer, supermodel and also the wife of former President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. This soothing number is a must have on everyone’s playlist, especially, women.

Pressure Drop

This song was released in 1979 by the English Rock band, The Clash. This song will remain the youth anthem for generations. A classic example of “punk rock”, you need to hear this song today if you are looking for ways to drop the pressure that’s stopping you from being your usual self.

You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught

This song wins for its simplicity. A song that talks about defeating fear and hatred, you must switch yourself off from the world and listen to this song! The lyrics will simply absorb you.

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

A fascinating number sung by Ella Fitzgerald will take you back to the Jazz Age. The Queen of Age pours her heart into the song which is why anyone who hears, “I'm wild again, beguiled again/A simpering, whimpering child again/Bewitched, bothered, and bewildered am I” wants to get up and feels ready to take on the world despite adversity.

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough

Any playlist is incomplete without the King of Pop- Michael Jackson. The legend is known for giving the world some of the best musical creations that will be sung, screamed and remembered till eternity. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough will make your temperatures rise. It is a song that is going to compel you t forget everything good or bad and simply swirl.

Dangal

This fierce power packed number gives away, literally, the means to succeed. Dangal is the title track of Amir Khan’s sports biopic film by the same name which did amazingly well worldwide. The vocals by Daler Mehndi are earth-shattering and penetrate straight into your soul.

It’s My Life

Having a bad day at work? Unable to let go of things? Listen to this number! It’s My Life by Bon Jovi is not just a song but a statement you make to reiterate that you are the master of your own life rather than a docile acceptor of destiny.