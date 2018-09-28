Coffee

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.
U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)
Image credit: Rawpixel | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

Scenario: You’re running late for work, with only 10 minutes to get ready. It comes down to a choice: You can either brush your teeth or grab a cup of coffee. Which wins out?

If you prioritized caffeine over hygiene, you’re not alone: More than one-third of Americans are in the coffee camp, according to a survey by McCafé.

And they don’t often leave it at one cup -- American consumers drank an average of almost two cups of coffee per day. That’s a tall order, especially when you take into account that over one-third of Americans spend more money on coffee per year than they do on investing.

And morning brew doesn’t always come cheap. When it comes to lattes, people in North Dakota shell out the most ($4.45) nationwide, while the same drink in Idaho costs about a dollar less, according to a report from Square and the Specialty Coffee Association.

For more on coffee by the numbers, check out Square’s infographic below. 

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Start Your Own Event Planning Business

Buy From
Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Coin-Operated Laundry: Step-By-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Bar and Club: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Start Your Own Fashion Accessories Business

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

An Army Scientist Is Working on a Formula for Optimal Caffeine Intake