U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.

Scenario: You’re running late for work, with only 10 minutes to get ready. It comes down to a choice: You can either brush your teeth or grab a cup of coffee. Which wins out?

If you prioritized caffeine over hygiene, you’re not alone: More than one-third of Americans are in the coffee camp, according to a survey by McCafé.

And they don’t often leave it at one cup -- American consumers drank an average of almost two cups of coffee per day. That’s a tall order, especially when you take into account that over one-third of Americans spend more money on coffee per year than they do on investing.

And morning brew doesn’t always come cheap. When it comes to lattes, people in North Dakota shell out the most ($4.45) nationwide, while the same drink in Idaho costs about a dollar less, according to a report from Square and the Specialty Coffee Association.

For more on coffee by the numbers, check out Square’s infographic below.