Debunking The Myth: No, AI Will Not Take Your Jobs

"By 2022, half of the human workforce will be wiped out."

"Robotics and machinery will take over."

"Automation will take up your jobs."

These are some of the common phrases which people often repeat and which usually circulate on LinkedIn walls and in Op-Ed articles. What is the credibility of these statements, and to what extent will automation REALLY impact human labour? As per the World Economic Forum's report "The Future of Jobs 2018", which was published last month, by 2022 humans will perform 58% of the task hours while machines will perform 42%. So, is it a scary warning of the upcoming doomsday for job-seekers?

Yes, AI Will Destroy Jobs

It will. But the good news is, it will create more jobs than that. As per the Gartner's insightful predictions for the future, AI will be the driving force behind the creation of a whopping 2.3M jobs while only eliminating 1.8M jobs. That makes it a positive net job motivator. Even the latest report on the future of jobs by WEF discloses the revelation by 59% of employers who believe that, by 2022, they will heavily change the way they produce and distribute their products and services by changing the composition of their value chain. Another insight from the same report reveals that businesses will grow by leaps and bounds within the four-year period of 2018 to 2022. The report accredits this development to the following five components:

High-speed mobile internet

Artificial Intelligence

Widespread adoption of big data

Analytics

Cloud technology

Hence, it becomes evident that AI will transform the business and consumer realms. This will replace some jobs but will also lead to a demand for new skills and individuals flaunting these skills. This is because Artificial Intelligence though being a smart technology still requires inputs and efforts of a human to make it a widespread reality. The abundant need of developers, product designers, AI-strategists will only create a positive tremor in the job market. The inexpensive technology will be incorporated in products (courtesy Internet of Things) before they are created. One could either work on themselves to uphold the title of a 'versatilist'. Or, they could specialize and upgrade their skills. The sooner an individual realizes the scope and purview of AI-compatible skills, the better it is.

AI-Compatible Smart Skills

It makes complete sense for an individual to chalk their future by leaning towards a career influenced by emerging technologies.

AI and data science courses are preliminary before taking a deep dive into the field. They are a great method to be aware of the magnificent scope of the industry.

With concerted efforts from multi-national companies, such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft, and organizations, such as NIPS, Re-Work, O’Reilly, or Gartner, one can keep in touch with the latest developments through seminars and conferences which are mostly live-streamed.

Keeping up with the trends is otherwise also feasible through very accessible means of Internet. But beware, do not get carried away by diluted statements like the ones you read at the start of this article.

The first movers to an AI-based industry will provide the first AI-oriented jobs in the market and make it helpful for an aspirant to make a career choice. If you truly see yourself rooting for a career with passion and everyday developments, it is not difficult to find companies around who are also looking for avid learners like you. Unleash the positive change through AI. Discerning true AI companies and going on-board with them is all it takes to create a fulfilling career marked by new learning every day.

AI can be intimidating, but your future AI expertise depends only on whether you will take a plunge and invest your time in it. Learning AI requires serious effort but then, which profession doesn't?

