Elon Musk Drops New Twitter Bomb on the SEC

Um, maybe someone needs a little social media detox?

October 4, 2018 2 min read

What do you do after the SEC forces you to step down as chairman of your company and fork over a $20 million fine? Call them big fat dumb-dumb heads on Twitter, if you’re Elon Musk.

On Friday, the billionaire Mars-enthusiast blasted out the following to his 22.8 million followers:

Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2018

In case you don't get it, we'll break it down:"Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!"

So Elon has rebranded the Securities and Exchange Commission as the Shortseller Enrichment Commission. (He also seems to have left out a word in the beginning of the sentence, but we're not here to nitpick.) "Short sellers," as you may know, are investors who basically place bets that the stock they sell will drop in price. Short sellers are generally disliked because they make money when everyone else loses money. Got it? So when he says "great job" he doesn't really mean it. He's being sarcastic! Then he basically makes the same joke about their names. We'll wait for you to catch your breath from laughing.

Related: Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie

Time will tell if this has any effect on Tesla's stock prices, but in the meantime, Elon, can we make a suggestion? If you’re going to insist on attacking people and institutions on Twitter, maybe use some of your billions to hire a comedy writer? Don't get us wrong, we love the mission to Mars, self-driving Teslas -- you're so good at so many things, but maybe leave the jokes to Carrot Top and that guy with all the puppets?