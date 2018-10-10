The Entrepreneur Index Helps You Keep Track of the Top Companies Founded by Entrepreneurs

Track entrepreneurial businesses large and small in real time.

Entrepreneur Media is excited to announce the launch of the Entrepreneur Index, which collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

“Success relies on the time and effort invested by founders, and the companies comprising the Entrepreneur Index are a testament to that fact,” says Entrepreneur Media President Bill Shaw.

All the companies in the index, which are among the most highly-valued businesses in America, are still led by their entrepreneurial founders, or by members of the founding family of the business.

Some of these companies began as the brainchild of young university students, like Google (now Alphabet) and Facebook. Others emerged from humble brick and mortar beginnings, as did Walmart when Sam Walton bought a store in Bentonville, Arkansas. All of the companies, however, evolved to become leaders in their industries largely because of the energy and vision of the entrepreneurs that started them.

The Entrepreneur Index is not an exhaustive list of every large company still managed by its founder. It is rather a diverse selection of businesses from a wide range of industries. The companies, either via the Chief Executive or Chairman of the Board position, continue to tap the energy and motivation of the entrepreneurs who started the business.

We have chosen to construct the index using an equal weighting model for each component stock as opposed to a market capitalization model. Thus, the stock price movement of Amazon -- the largest component in the index by market cap -- will have the same impact on the overall index as that of Bed Bath and Beyond, currently the smallest component by market value. This will enable the index to reflect a broader range of entrepreneurial businesses as opposed to a handful of extremely valuable companies.

Every day as the markets close, Entrepreneur will break down the index’s biggest gainers and decliners — and why they’re moving — and examine the movement of the index of the whole.

