How To Start A New Luxury Spa Franchise

October 11, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The constantly evolving wellness industry has caused the spa segment to boom rapidly, offering numerous opportunities to investors and customers both.

While establishing a successful luxury spa franchise could be challenging, experts believe that its one segment which is recession proof. Thus, an investment would never go in vain, if the business is planned accordingly.

Consider the following points for building a dominant spa franchise.

Create a business plan

Establishing a luxury spa franchise requires more than just being skilled in the profession. Firstly, you will require a business plan which can guide you to factors like setup costs, potential target customers, and the roadmap for your brand.

Among the numerous services you can provide, opting for services like massage, body treatments, and skincare should be the perfect initial offerings. You can add other offerings as your brand elevates.

Equipment

The necessary equipments will depend upon the offerings you decide for the venture. Services like hydrotherapy will require a significant investment, and upgrading your infrastructure.

Initially, you could limit your equipment until your spa reaches a specific threshold of clients and increase in cash flow.

Audience

The spa industry has also been under constant transformation. Initially, the franchisors used to primarily target the women population, which has changed in today’s time. Many spa franchisors are now focusing on men as well as couples, offering unique and quality services.

You can target your audience by considering the latest trend happening in the industry, targeting with different offerings.

Decide on products and employees at your brand

A customer usually buys a product which reminds them about their spa experience. Thus, offering high-quality products that could go with the brand name might be the key to a successful luxury spa franchise.

Once done, invest quality time in the employee hiring procedure. For remaining competitive, ensure that your staff is well skilled and educated, staying up to date with the latest technologies and trends.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.