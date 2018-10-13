Why Growth Monitoring is Important for a Franchise Business?

A business should pause for a while to analyze the growth, steps and calculate profit and then plan for its optimization

Franchise business is one, where a lot of things happen simultaneously. And before anyone realizes the small unnecessary steps taken and invested upon, it is all over the place.

Here are 5 Ways to optimize your franchise business:

Cut down Inefficient work processes

Often franchise business means endless discussions on topics, meeting people and trying out new strategies, which swallow a lot of time and hampers the output.

To increase the efficiency of your business and your team, cut down the inefficient work processes, such as the focus on one strategy for at least a month, to see its outcome, keep the meetings short and crisp.

Prioritize the Metrics

The six most important business metrics are:

Sales Revenue

Net Profit Margin

Gross Margin

Sales Growth Year-to-date

Cost of Customer Acquisition

Customer Loyalty and Retention

Put your effort in these six business metrics and keep a close watch to observe fluctuation and note them down to improve or to change certain things which are causing maximum disruption in the metrics.

Keep a Track of ROI

The ROI might take time to appear, after you start your business but hold your patience and see the movement of the market and make the changes in your way of doing business, accordingly.

Never plan your investments before seeing the light of profits. Always plan to expand wisely via a franchise model rather going on your own to other places.

Outsource as much as you can

Thanks to the technology, now anyone can do any work with a little supervision from anywhere across the globe. There are many skillful people who prefer working in their own zone without someone hammering constantly on their head. They do the work responsibly and sincerely for less than what you pay to a regular employee.

Outsource as much as you can to reduce excessive investment and avoid unnecessary burden of maintenance.

Be particular about tasks

Go as per your plan, get the important things done first and meet the quality you promised to your customer. If you are investing in your employees, make sure you want them for some task, in particular, assign them duties and give them a clear picture of what you want from them, so no time and resource will be wasted in getting to the bottom of it.

