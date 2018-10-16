6 ways to Overcome Rejections

See rejection as an opportunity to work harder on yourself and your dreams

October 16, 2018

Don’t take it personally

Rejection does not mean you are a failure. It does not define who you are or what you deserve. Do not see yourself as a victim. Victims cannot be Victors. Look closer at the lives of successful people and you will find that they are people who refused to give up on their dreams, they are those who succeeded in spite of, not in absence of problems. You got to embrace and develop the Winner’s Attitude of ‘Keep on Keeping on’ until you achieve your dreams.

Love and Value yourself

Pause and ask yourself, how do you really feel about yourself. Observe what thoughts come to your mind. According to the Law of Vibration, what you think and feel about yourself from within sends subconscious signals to others to feel the same about you. When you hold on to the false assumption that you are not worthy or deserving, that you will fail that others will always reject you, you will create situations where rejection occurs. Start Overcoming negative thoughts and feelings you hold towards yourself by appreciating yourself for who you are. Make a list of all your strengths, talents, gifts and achievements. Read this list aloud and recall your achievements and successes daily to remind yourself that you have what it takes to succeed.

Visualize Success

It is said a picture is worth a thousand words. What you see in your imagination is as real as anything you observe on the outside. The subconscious mind will bring into your reality any Idea and thought you see in your mind with clarity and faith. Hold strong images of success in your mind. Simply close your eyes and begin to see yourself with your desire and goal as clearly as you can. With only a few seconds of focusing your attention on a subject, you begin to activate a vibration of that subject within you. Every time you visualize you raise your energy. Visualizing daily will help you feel more confident, self-assured, motivated and committed.

Use Positive Words

To assume responsibility for your life, first, assume responsibility for your Words. Positive words will create positive thoughts, which in turn will create positive vibrations. You Attract everything into your life through your Vibration. Remove words like, ‘Can’t’,’ impossible’, ‘not good enough’ and ‘unlucky’ from your vocabulary. These words not only bring down your energy and spirit but also keep you stuck in disappointments and lack mentality. Speaking about your failures will keep the energy of these failures active within you. Let go of the past by using words that instead describe how you want to feel and what you want to achieve.

Affirmations

The subconscious mind was programmed through repetition, and it can also be reprogrammed through repetition of words that inspire, encourage, heal and comfort. Affirmations are a great way to overcome past limiting beliefs that sabotage our success and keep us stuck with old thought patterns. Some powerful ones you can use to overcome disappointments and fear:

I deserve Success

I am worthy of all things good

I love and accept myself wholeheartedly

Everybody loves me and supports me

Life supports me in every possible way

Only good happens to me

Trust the Universe

Remind yourself we live in an abundant, every loving and every giving universe. It is a Universe that is working for you and not against you. What happened perhaps had to, to prepare you to receive the good you desire. Overcoming a rejection or failure requires that you learn to see the situation differently and try to find the lessons that it is trying to teach you. See it as an opportunity to work harder on yourself and your dreams.