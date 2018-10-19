These Are the 5 New Rules Of Power Dressing

The way you dress strongly influences the way others perceive you

October 19, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Psychologist Abraham Ruthnick states, “Putting on formal clothes makes us feel powerful, and that changes the basic way [in which] we see the world”. In a large, opportune and digital world where first impressions are increasingly the only chance, sharp attire can speak volumes about one’s personality. How you appear is a way to state who you are without having to say it. Today, are you Debonair? Trendy? Sexy? Casual? Exotic?Elegant? Powerful? Artistic? Professional? Sporty? Unless you are Jeff Bezos or Arianna Huffington, wearing a crisp sharp suit to work can give a boost to your career.

When it comes to working your way up the corporate ladder, dressing right is an essential plug in your journey to the top. Ditch the baggy or boxy or ill fit attire and instead choose what fits you perfectly to enhance your personality. More important, make the statement you want to. The way you dress strongly influences the way others perceive you. Wearing a well-tailored suit, or an elegant pencil skirt-suit can be a confidence booster, in addition.

Here are five rules to keep in mind while you make a go at your favourite and sanguine wear to your workplace.

Design the attire: The right colours can evoke specific responses. Blue portrays calm confidence whereas black reflects power. For women, the correct dose of colour finished the right way can emote a potent, bold and commanding vibe. Women can try and experiment with colours rather than go corporate-cliché with blacks, greys and whites. Standing out in a crowd can be quite an advantage. If you’re too scared to try, a colourful scarf, a bright accessory or vibrant heels can add a touch of glamour to your look. In contrast, the good old navy blue and charcoal grey can never go out of style for men.

A luxurious fabric can do wonders to both style and comfort. Don’t pass it off as just another element of your attire. The right fabric can make or break your look. When you opt for a custom-made suit, a fashion consultant or a bespoke store can help you pick the fabric that suits you best. The weight, texture and way the fabric falls on your body are some aspects that a bespoke clothing store can help you decide before buying formal wear.