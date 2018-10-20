What to do When You so Want a Vacation But Cannot Avail?

Sometimes a vacation is easier said than done but if you indulge in self-pampering or opt for a hobby, you are likely to feel as if you are off the hamster wheel

October 20, 2018

Breezy waves, fresh air, a dip in the pool, reading a book by the beach and a glass of sangria are all you wish for at the moment! But is that too far a call? Ground reality- yes, vacation is on the mind but you aren’t able to fix it on the charts. Reasons could be multifarious- imposing deadlines, immense workload, and inability to sneak out or maybe kids’ ongoing school. It could be any of these that are holding you back at the moment. All you dearly wish is to just unplug and be with friends or family at a faraway horizon.

When work pressure is getting too much and holiday cannot be foreseen in near future, you are likely to be frustrated and weighed down upon under the surmounting pressures. Is there any way out to retain sanity and stay calm? Fortunately here is a list curated especially to help you unwind in times of duress like these. Browse through and implement the to-dos to rejuvenate your worn out brain cells.

1. Unplug without regret

You need to completely alienate yourself from the gadgets and unplug your laptop, keep away your phone and just indulge in a spa or family fun time. This unplugging will keep you away from the inherent need of checking your emails every now and then and keep planning your work all the time. Give yourself a complete ‘me-time’ to refresh your worn-out mind and rejuvenate your body

CEO of Reva enterprises, Ashish Gupta says, “I have fixed Friday evenings for family and kids. It’s like a fixed off so that I get to spend time with the family. And, it is like a vacation at home for me.”

2. Party at work

Does this sound crazy or paradoxical? But planning a fun, creative event at work is always a welcome change from the four walls of the cubical.

Perminder Singh Malik, CEO of Rapid Skillz enumerates, “We are eager to plan slumber party or a cosy get together at a colleague’s place with a potluck. This makes the work environment congenial and everyone gets in the mood of festivity. The whole work premises are infused with fresh air of relaxation. This is akin to a small vacation.” Even Ashish endorses celebrating little festivals at work to create a congenial and vibrant atmosphere. “Give your creativity a spark”, he says.

3. Change in the ambience

Minor or major renovations, adding serene plants or may be getting the cubicle refurbished brings in electrified and recharged vibes at work. Your mind gets a daily dose of novelty when your environment is changed and is kicked to work happily with higher spirits. Psychologists also accentuate the need to keep changing the work environment so as to regenerate fresh energies.

Arpit Aryan Gupta, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer of Medium.in, suggests, “My office was all grey and work was taking a toll on my health. By just adding colours to the wall and enlivening the surroundings with Buddha paintings, I felt like working with double zeal and the overall spirits were higher at the office.”

4. Dress down days and a flexible-routine

Fix a weekday when you can dress casually and feel relaxed. Better productivity can be obtained when you’re not dressed in a business suit sometimes. Moreover, the work pressure is mandatory to give yourself some time off. So why not opt for an easy or flexible work schedule once a week than following a strict 9-to-5 schedule? Lavish Mahajan, CEO of IGEN Solutions, insists on wearing casuals on Fridays so that the whole office is on weekend mode. He, further, says that some days he lets his routine be little relaxed. After all, you need to feel the happiness of holding a ticket and boarding a plane when you cannot actually do that!

Think about it- Go unleash your potential by reanimating your brain. Sometimes a vacation is easier said than done but if you indulge in self-pampering or opt for a hobby, you are likely to feel as if you are off the hamster wheel. Reconnect with an activity you love or people who revitalize you and see the positivity drooling around you.