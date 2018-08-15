Vacations

Work-Life Balance

On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.

To avoid entrepreneurial exhaustion, sometimes you have to disconnect.
Robert Vis | 6 min read
Here's Why Women Take Less Vacation Time Than Men -- and What to Do About It

Women are less likely than men to take all of their vacation time. Here's how to step away without feeling like you've abandoned your duties.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Work-Life Balance

Everybody Says to Work Smarter. Here Are 4 Ways to Do It.

Focusing on what you actually got done rather than boasting of how many hours you spent working is a good start.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Travel

4 Tips That Will Help You Actually Afford Your Dream Vacation

If you're willing to think ahead and be patient, you can make the most of your time off.
Brittney Castro | 2 min read
The Way We Work

What This Company Has Learned From Making It Mandatory for Employees to Take 4 Weeks of Vacation Per Year

It charts each employee's vacation schedule, has a 'no work talk' after 7 p.m. rule and other practices to promote work-life balance.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Work-Life Balance

The 3 Words That Define a Business Owner's Success

That "away from office" message doesn't signal laziness or complacency. It demonstrates competence and success.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
3 Things To Know

Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Work-Life Balance

Entrepreneurs Actually Can Find Time for Summer Fun in Their Hectic Schedules

Work-life balance is critical, but perhaps even more so in the summer.
Brendan M. Egan | 4 min read
Rental Property

3 Simple Steps to Turn Your Rental Into a Vacationer's Favorite Memory

The rental entrepreneur is selling a wonderful short-term experience. But to get the booking requires an eye for beauty, an ear for storytelling and a head for promotion.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Productivity

10 Ways to Enjoy Life Without Sacrificing Your Productivity

Balancing work and fun will yield large benefits.
John Rampton | 7 min read
