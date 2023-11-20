Turns Out, All of Those 'Never-Ending' Cruises Might Come With a Big Catch — Now This Retiree Buyer Is Requesting a $1 Million Refund Travelers eager to board long-term residential cruise ships are facing a common problem.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • A 70-year-old buyer has asked Storylines to refund his deposit for a $1 million condo on the MV Narrative.
  • The startup has delayed the launch of its residential ship from 2019 to December 2026.

The dream of taking a cruise vacation indefinitely has become a nightmare for some who thought they'd be lounging poolside with a cocktail by now.

Two years ago, Mike Kasperzak, a 70-year-old retiree in the San Francisco Bay Area, was captivated by the idea of spending the next phase of his life in a $1 million condo aboard Storylines' residential cruise ship, the luxurious MV Narrative.

Now, he's asking for a refund, as Storylines has faced numerous delays in launching its condos-at-sea concept, pushing the date from 2019 to December 2026, Business Insider reported.

Related: We Snagged Our Dream Home on a Luxurious Cruise Ship With $8 Million Residences. Here's What Sold Us on the Investment.

The cruise ship boasted an array of amenities, including a farmers market supplied by onboard hydroponic gardens and "anti-aging" services like bioidentical hormone-replacement therapies.

In 2021, Kasperzak eagerly placed a $10,000 deposit for a $1 million condo on the ship. He was not alone in his enthusiasm, as more than half of the ship's 530 cabins had been reserved as of July, according to Alister Punton, Storylines' co-founder and CEO.

Last month, Entrepreneur spoke with Martin Buggy and Melissa Edyvean, owners of Australian company Bondi Chai Latte and future residents of the MV Narrative's Storylines community, about their decision to lease an apartment on board. Although "there was no ship yet," the duo put down the $10,000 deposit anyway, "excited about the prospect of joining a brand-new venture that was, in some ways, able to be shaped by the participants."

But after two years of waiting without a ship in sight, Kasperzak's excitement began to wane, and he reached a point where he questioned if the project would ever come to fruition in his lifetime. In the early fall, Kasperzak finally decided to send Storylines a refund request for his deposit.

Related: A New Residential Cruise Ship Will Let Travelers Live at Sea While It Sails Around the World Every 3 1/2 years — Take a Look at Its Condos Starting at $100,000

Storylines isn't the only residential cruise ship startup struggling to launch.

Life at Sea, the "never-ending cruise" originally slated to set sail on November 1 from Istanbul, has pushed back its start date twice after being unable to secure a vessel, CNN reported. It announced November 30 as the new departure date, but a spokesperson for the company told the outlet there is no confirmed embarkation date or location.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Travel Vacations Cruises Retirement News and Trends Remote Workers The Business Traveler’s Journal

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

5 Reasons to Slow or Stop the Growth of Your Business

Sometimes, you simply don't want to grow. And that's okay.

By Doug and Polly White
Side Hustle

A Simple, Leisure-Focused Side Hustle Earns This Couple a Lucrative Extra Income Stream: 'Our First Year We Made $84,000.'

Stuart Doty and his wife, who both work in healthcare, found an easy way to earn some extra cash.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Turns Out, All of Those 'Never-Ending' Cruises Might Come With a Big Catch — Now This Retiree Buyer Is Requesting a $1 Million Refund

Travelers eager to board long-term residential cruise ships are facing a common problem.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

How to Know If You're Ready to Leave Your 9-5 and Go All In on Your Side Hustle

If you're considering leaving your 9-5 to go into entrepreneurship full time, this guide will help you learn how to assess your business's profitability, secure a financial cushion, create a strong support network and develop a backup plan so you can take the leap with confidence.

By Jason Miller
Side Hustle

This Ballet Dancer Needed a Side Hustle When the Pandemic Stopped Performances. So She Spun Her Unique Skill Set Into a 6-Figure Business.

Danielle Schulz, founder of corporate wellness company The Triangle Sessions, used her background in hospitality, tourism and holistic fitness to her advantage.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

4 Super Simple Side Hustles That Could Replace Your Regular Wage — Fast

Picking up an extra gig can help you pay the bills, save for retirement and more.

By Amanda Breen