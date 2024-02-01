Park-goers can try to learn new lingo and strategies, but sometimes, it just isn't enough.

These days, planning a successful trip to Disney is no longer a walk in the park.

Increasingly, visitors have to learn new lingo and strategies for optimizing their experiences amid an ever-evolving system at Disney parks, and some of them are even enrolling in classes to make it easier, The Washington Post reported.

Related: Disney Is Suddenly and Without Warning Cracking Down on Third-Party Tour Guides, Some of Which Have Operated For Decades and Help Curate Park Experiences for Disabled Visitors

That's what Rob Kayris and his family of six did last year for a trip to Disney they were "dumping a boatload of money on," according to the outlet. They took a class about the new ride reservation system Genie Plus — a paid service that opens up "Lightning Lanes" for visitors seeking speedy access to select attractions — not once but twice.

"I feel like if you don't know how it works, you're going to waste probably two to three days before you have a grip on what's what," Kayris, a copy machine salesman who lives outside Philadelphia, told the Post.

Learning how to navigate a Disney vacation, which recently saw price hikes, can mean even more spending. Although some influencers and bloggers offer their insider tips for free, VIP tours at the parks can range from $450 to $900 an hour depending on the season, per Disney World's site.

Genie Plus, introduced in 2021, replaced Disney's free ride reservation system with a cutthroat model that requires park-goers to begin reserving rides at 7 a.m., according to the online forum planDisney, which is run by Disney's team of advice-givers.

Related: 'I Listen To You And To Our Guests': Disney Is Bringing Back Free Parking for Disney Orlando Hotel Stays, Plus Other Perks

But it's not just enough to know the rules — other factors, like slow Wifi, can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans. Online forums are full of devoted Disney goers trying to hack the reservation system, even as many realize it can be an effort in futility.

"I usually run off my own data as I find it more reliable," one Reddit user wrote. "I'm sure no matter what you choose to do the chance is there that it could mess up."