Family 'Distraught' and 'Frustrated' After Accidentally Buying $10,000 of Disney+ Gift Cards Instead of Disney World Gift Cards TikToker Andi Coston says that her parents purchased the cards to save money.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A TikToker named Andi Coston is going viral after she revealed that her parents accidentally purchased $10,000 of Disney+ gift cards ahead of an upcoming family trip to Disney World.
  • She explained that her parents were trying to buy gift cards for Disney World to use for park tickets and meals.
  • The family is set to spend Christmas at the park.

The most magical place on Earth during the most magical time of year was almost compromised for one family of 16 after they made a colossal error in an attempt to save money.

In a clip that's now been viewed over 3.4 million times, TikToker Andi Coston explained how in 2020, she and 16 of her extended family members were set to visit Walt Disney World for Christmas but had to reschedule for this year due to the pandemic.

Trying to be financially savvy, her 78-year-old parents purchased $10,000 worth of what they thought were park-redeemable Disney gift cards to use to purchase tickets and meals to cut costs. Some retailers will reportedly sell Disney gift cards at a discounted price.

@aofthecoast Do I have a story for you! PLEASE HELP! Note that the purchaser is not familiar with Disney Plus and did not know the difference! Honest mistake. It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney! @Disney Parks @Disney+ @Disney #ohno #fail #disney #disneyworld #disneyplus #disneyfail #help ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

"I went home this weekend and they were having problems loading the gift cards correctly and purchasing the tickets," she explained.

Related: Dad Slams Disney World After Daughters Got Stuck on Ride

The screen then showed viewers a photo of a massive stack of gift cards with the Disney+ logo on them — gift cards that are only redeemable through and for the streaming service.

"That's over 70 years of Disney+," she said. "My mom is distraught, Dad frustrated, and the kids worried we won't get into Disney."

Coston then asked viewers for help figuring out a way to reallocate the funds to the proper Disney services, noting that the parks were selling out of tickets quickly because of the Christmas holiday and explaining that her family was leaving six days from the time of the video being posted on Monday.

In a follow-up video, Coston explained that someone with Disney reached out to her family after the video went viral and was in the process of transferring the money on the Disney+ gift cards to the appropriate gift cards for the park.

@aofthecoast

Thank you.

♬ original sound - Andie.ink

"I am glad that this is resolved. I hate that this is what it took," she told viewers, noting that she hopes to never go viral again. "It is so frustrating to think that there are other people who have done this in smaller amounts because financially, this was not a thing for my parents, but I know that there are people out there who this would have been disastrous or would have set them back."

Related: Disney World Snow White Ride Closed, Dopey May Be to Blame

Coston updated viewers on Thursday afternoon that she had, in fact, begun packing for the trip.

A Christmas miracle indeed.

Disney did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Disney Disney World Disney Plus

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Living

The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report

The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a High-Income Side Hustle in 2024, According to People Whose Gigs Make More Than $20,000 a Month

Side hustles can be a significant source of supplementary income — especially if they build on your interests or skills.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

5 Ways to Earn Your Team's Respect as a Young Leader

New to a leadership role? Learn how to avoid common missteps and command real respect from seasoned colleagues right from the start.

By Murali Nethi
Business News

Toyota Recalls 1 Million Vehicles Over Airbag Concerns — See Which Toyota and Lexus Models Are Affected

The car company warned of potential front passenger seat sensor issues.

By Sam Silverman
Side Hustle

The 'Easy' Side Hustle He Started in College Hit More Than $1 Million in Revenue — and Taught Him 3 Business Lessons He Still Uses Today

Michael Seaman, co-founder and CEO of payment processing firm Swipesum, got his entrepreneurial start early.

By Amanda Breen