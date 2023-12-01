The infamous seven dwarfs made famous by the 1937 Disney classic "Snow White" each have a personality of their own, but it looks like one might have a grudge.

In a TikTok that's been viewed over one million times, parkgoer Kira Haas documented a disturbing, yet hysterical scene while on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Orlando's Disney World on Tuesday, when she noticed that animatronic Snow White's arm was detached from her body — and appeared to be in the hands of Dopey the dwarf.

"Immediately, we noticed that something was not quite right and Snow White's arm was not attached to her body and, um, having my phone out at the right opportune moment, I was like, 'Yes!'" Haas told local outlet FOX 35.

Viewers were in stitches in the comment section, with many noting the happy, upbeat song playing in the background as the scene unfolded.

"Disney [World] is falling apart and becoming more and more of a dystopian parody of itself," one person wrote.

"I knew the Snow White live-action rewrites cost an arm and a leg but I didn't think it was that much," another joked.

Haas confirmed in the comment section that cast members were alerted to the situation after the ride ended and it was immediately closed for repairs.

Disney did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.