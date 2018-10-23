Entrepreneur Lifestyle

8 Strategies For Fighting Depression, Stress & Anxiety In Workspace

As per the World Health Organization, mental illness is the biggest cause of disability and it directly affects your brain and life cycle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8 Strategies For Fighting Depression, Stress & Anxiety In Workspace
Image credit: pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Opening your own venture is no walk in the garden. With new SMEs arising every single day, the competition is unstoppable. While we often talk about business, today, let’s first talk about mental health issues in the workplace.

Sweating one’s brow comes along with the territory and so does plenty of health issues.

As per the World Health Organization, mental illness is the biggest cause of disability and it directly affects our brain and life cycle. We all have bumpy days but there is a thin line between being stressed at times and luring yourself into isolation.

CEO’s, founders, and entrepreneurs constantly live on the edge, Toby Thomas, CEO of EnSite Solutions explained this with an analogy: a man riding a lion. "People look at him and think, this guy's really got it together! He's brave!" but " the man riding the lion is thinking, How the hell did I get on a lion, and how do I keep from getting eaten?.”

Nothing can better explain the correlation between work and mental health.

The Co-Relation Between Depression, Stress & Anxiety:

“Anxiety and depression might look different, but they co-exist, each triggering symptoms in the other, almost like a vicious circle that is difficult to break out of. They attack your appetite, sleep, and productivity. Depression often makes you feel helpless, hopeless, and worthless. While anxiety is related to uncertainty. The two affect your cognitive functioning, making it difficult for you to recall events and details. Stress at times is good. Some perform better under stress. Nevertheless, excess stress, affects your output,” explains Priyanka Kartari, a clinical psychologist and founder of the Thought Company.

Symptoms:

There is no one single factor that gives rise to these symptoms it is often a combination of multiple things and situations.

“At times founders have experienced panic attacks which are characterised by the abrupt onset of intense fear or discomfort that reaches a peak within minutes. The symptoms include sweating, palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, nausea or abdominal distress, fear of losing control. Successive failures in one’s venture can also lead to depression which typically is characterized by a more brooding thought cycle and negative self-talk which is difficult to break. Symptoms range from feeling sad, hopeless or empty, loss of interest in things you tend to enjoy, making decisions, thoughts of death or suicide,” said Atika Shukla, consulting psychologist and founder of Breaking Barriers.

8 Simple Strategies:

Clinical psychologist, Priyanka Kartari suggests exercising, setting goals, talk therapy to fight these mental issues. While Atika Shukla, consulting psychologist talks about digital detox, accepting failure, self-love and success management as the key to battle these intense problems.

1. Exercise releases endorphins that help us feel happier, manage anxiety better and cope with stress effectively.

2. Accepting failure is a must! Founders have very high standards for themselves and their teams. However, failures are inevitable in an entrepreneurial journey. Understanding the fall gives you a clearer picture and chance to grow.

3. Smart goals, make a specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound goals. Have a vision of where you want to see your company in next 1, 6 or 12 months. With time your vision will change. However, having a plan ensures you remain on your chosen path.

4. Digital detox is as important as breathing. Entrepreneurship is a fast-paced journey with a never-ending list. However, founders need to take a break and switch off from their electric mode. Take a weekend getaways or a long vacation.

5. Mindfulness, a type of meditation – it simply means focusing only on one thing at a given time, the here and now.

6. Nurturing yourself and build a life for yourself beyond your company. Giving quality time to your friends, relatives, family. Pursue what you love. Prioritizing yourself is important in building your mental health and avoiding a complete meltdown or burnout.

7. Talk therapy is something many swear by. Build a support system. Regularly spend time talking to someone about how you “feel” even if things are going great. Taking professional help can make a huge difference.

8. Managing success should be on top. Success can easily breed isolation and self-neglect. When a business venture really takes off, it requires a lot more of the founder’s bandwidth as the stakes are high. That can push aside many of the social connections and centering moments that would otherwise support our mental health. If left unchecked, the balance between success and mental health may tip from stress and burnout to a full-blown mental illness.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Lifestyle

5 Jazz Pieces That Can Convert Your Stressful Day Into A Breeze

Entrepreneur Lifestyle

8 Strategies For Fighting Depression, Stress & Anxiety In Workspace

Entrepreneur Lifestyle

Hungry At Work? These 5 Healthy Snacks Will Keep You, Full!